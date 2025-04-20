https://sputnikglobe.com/20250420/us-fox-news-channel-called-kiev-part-of-russia-while-broadcasting-easter-service-1121898450.html
US Fox News Channel Calls Kiev Part of Russia While Broadcasting Easter Service
US Fox News channel has called Kiev part of Russia while broadcasting the Easter service.
The broadcaster was televising the services held in the Vatican, Moscow and Kiev. The inscription attached to the live from Ukraine read "Kiev, Russia."Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians and all Russian citizens on Easter and called it a holiday which gives love and hope.This year, both Catholics and Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter on April 20.
