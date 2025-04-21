https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/world-mourns-passing-of-pope-francis-1121905245.html

World Mourns Passing of Pope Francis

World Mourns Passing of Pope Francis

Sputnik International

World leaders along with heads of international organizations, key officials and politicians on Monday expressed condolences over the death of Pope Francis.

2025-04-21T13:45+0000

2025-04-21T13:45+0000

2025-04-21T13:45+0000

world

pope francis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/19/1115811566_0:69:3071:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_91e8cffe6173a6d541981c8d973da9d4.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Holy See announced that Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family, and Life, said that Pope Francis died at 5:35 GMT. Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid was the first Arab leader to offer condolences to the Catholic Church and all Christians on the death of the pontiff, noting his humanist stance against war and violence. French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also expressed their condolences. In their messages, the world leaders noted the Pope's commitment to peace and human dignity, as well as his deep understanding of all the topical modern challenges. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi also wrote a message of condolences, noting the Pope's wisdom and expressing gratitude to his support of the IAEA's mission. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Acting Romanian President Ilie Bolojan, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov, as well as the Austrian Foreign Ministry and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger herself have also issued statements and messages of condolences. South Korean politicians, including National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and former ruling People Power Party leader and presidential candidate Han Dong-hoon joined the condolences, the Yonhap news agency reported. As a sign of mourning, church bells will ring for ten minutes throughout Austria on Monday, at 15:00 GMT, with black mourning flags hung on church buildings, Kathpress broadcaster reported, citing Archbishop Franz Lackner of Salzburg. Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina became pope on March 13, 2013, following the abdication of Benedict XVI. He was the first representative of the New World to be elected to the Holy See. On March 23, Pope Francis was discharged from the hospital after five weeks of treatment for pneumonia. He was prescribed long-term therapy and two months of rest.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pope francis, pope died, pope francis death