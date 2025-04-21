World Mourns Passing of Pope Francis
© Vatican Media via APPope Francis waves to faithful gathered for the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday Dec. 25, 2023.
© Vatican Media via AP
Subscribe
MOSCOW Sputnik) - World leaders along with heads of international organizations, key officials and politicians on Monday expressed condolences over the death of Pope Francis.
Earlier in the day, the Holy See announced that Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family, and Life, said that Pope Francis died at 5:35 GMT.
"Pope Francis was a powerful voice for social justice and human dignity. He built bridges in a divided world, and inspired millions with his commitment to peace, climate change issues and solidarity with the vulnerable," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on X.
Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid was the first Arab leader to offer condolences to the Catholic Church and all Christians on the death of the pontiff, noting his humanist stance against war and violence.
"Pope Francis has returned today to the House of the Father. Throughout his pastoral ministry, he was guided by humility and simplicity ... He was a great apostle of Mercy, in which he saw an answer to the challenges of the modern world," Polish President Andrzej Duda said.
French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also expressed their condolences. In their messages, the world leaders noted the Pope's commitment to peace and human dignity, as well as his deep understanding of all the topical modern challenges.
"Saddened at the death of Pope Francis. His support to call for a ceasefire in Gaza + the release of all hostages was constant & persistent. His voice has contributed to draw the attention to significant dehumanization of the war in Gaza & beyond," UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi also wrote a message of condolences, noting the Pope's wisdom and expressing gratitude to his support of the IAEA's mission.
"My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis … His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others," UK King Charles III said in a statement issued by the Royal Family’s press service.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Acting Romanian President Ilie Bolojan, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov, as well as the Austrian Foreign Ministry and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger herself have also issued statements and messages of condolences.
South Korean politicians, including National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and former ruling People Power Party leader and presidential candidate Han Dong-hoon joined the condolences, the Yonhap news agency reported.
As a sign of mourning, church bells will ring for ten minutes throughout Austria on Monday, at 15:00 GMT, with black mourning flags hung on church buildings, Kathpress broadcaster reported, citing Archbishop Franz Lackner of Salzburg.
Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina became pope on March 13, 2013, following the abdication of Benedict XVI. He was the first representative of the New World to be elected to the Holy See. On March 23, Pope Francis was discharged from the hospital after five weeks of treatment for pneumonia. He was prescribed long-term therapy and two months of rest.