Rossiya Segodnya Welcomes OIC Journalists for Spring Internship

Sputnik's parent company Rossiya Segodnya is hosting 11 journalists from member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at its Moscow headquarters. The OIC is the largest and most influential international Muslim association.

Representatives from leading media outlets are participating in a special spring session of the SputnikPro OIC project, which opened today at the media group's press center as part of the InteRussia program of the Gorchakov Fund for Public Diplomacy Support. The event was inaugurated by Vasily Pushkov, director of international cooperation, and Sergey Orlov, deputy executive director of the Gorchakov Fund.The internship for young professionals will last approximately one month. During this time, participants will attend master classes and workshops led by agency experts, meet with representatives of leading Russian companies and analytical centers, and explore the cultural life of the capital.At the very beginning of the project, participants shared their expectations for the program and their stay in Russia.Stephy Elias Ishac from the Lebanese internet portal Lebanonfiles noted:"After the first day, I’m feeling inspired and energized. It’s incredible to be surrounded by such passionate and talented professionals in the field of journalism. I’m looking forward to learning, growing, and collaborating as we dive deeper into the work ahead. I hope to gain new perspectives, sharpen my storytelling skills, and explore innovative approaches to journalism. Most of all, I’m excited to contribute meaningfully while building lasting connections with fellow journalists."Zeidane Elayat, a journalist from the Mauritanian News Agency, also had positive feedback about the first day of the program:"The first day of the fellowship was full of discoveries and rich information. The master class was very important. I learned tips about writing a news article, how to use questions, and the importance of writing a good headline. The tour in the Sputnik newsroom was amazing. Meeting my fellows in the program was also very important for me."Taoufiq Boufertih, a journalist from the Moroccan newspaper Hespress, added:"With its rich and diverse program, this fellowship is an opportunity for all participating journalists to get acquainted with the media experience of Russian news agencies and correct many stereotypes that are being promoted about this European country. For me, as a Moroccan journalist, my participation in this fellowship will not only enable me to build new human relationships with fellow journalists from different countries and with the organizers, whom I thank for their tireless work to facilitate our travel and stay, but also an important opportunity to get acquainted with the ancient Russian culture, explore the secrets of Russia's success in organizing the 2018 World Cup, especially the urban transport system in Moscow, which I personally admired, and I think it can be an inspiring model for Morocco which is preparing to organize this global football event in 2030."

