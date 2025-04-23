https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/davos-unmasked-turmoil--scandal-jolt-world-economic-forum-1121918911.html
Davos Unmasked: Turmoil & Scandal Jolt World Economic Forum
What scandals have rocked the World Economic Forum in Davos?
davos
Klaus Schwab quit as World Economic Forum (WEF) chairman amid whistleblower claims of misusing funds for posh freebies.This included staff making ATM cash withdrawals on his behalf, hotel massages, and luxury trips masked as meetings, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Both Klaus Schwab
himself and the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos have been mired in scandal.
Schwab presided over a workplace culture where sexual harassment
by senior managers as well as Davos VIP attendees was not properly investigated.
Pregnancy was a career killer for female staffers, according to WSJ.
Black employees like ex-staffer Topaz Smith raised complaints of race bias governing promotions, and being snubbed from events.
In addition, white colleagues used the N-word in front of them, the WSJ reported.
Schwab handpicked leaders for loyalty, guile, and 'sex appeal,' making himself irreplaceable, whistleblowers told The Guardian in 2023.
Partner firms voiced worries about the lack of a succession strategy.
Greenwashing & Eco-Hypocrisy
Conservative-leaning mainstream US media have pointed out the stark contrast
between WEF participants’ environmental rhetoric and their lavish lifestyle choices. While they preach sustainability, many attendees travel in private jets and indulge in luxury five-star accommodations, sparking accusations of hypocrisy.
In 2016, WEF claimed global oil demand would peak by 2030, yet the 2023 energy crisis showed that hydrocarbons were still essential.
In 2018, George Soros warned of nuclear war with North Korea, but mutual summits followed shortly proving him wrong.
COVID-Related 'Conspiracy Theories'
The Great Reset
(COVID-19 economic measures) triggered fears of world leaders using it to seize power. Claims of promoting bug-eating
and brain implants fueled suspicions of a "hidden agenda" to control the future of mankind.