US Floats 7-Point Peace Plan for Ukraine

Washington is prepared to hear Ukraine’s response to a proposed plan during the scheduled London talks, which leaves it with no clear American security guarantees, The Telegraph reported.

The plan also involves the US offering formal recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and “implies de facto recognition” of Russia’s new territories, noted the outlet. Here’s what’s allegedly on the table:

