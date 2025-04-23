International
US Floats 7-Point Peace Plan for Ukraine
US Floats 7-Point Peace Plan for Ukraine
Washington is prepared to hear Ukraine's response to a proposed plan during the scheduled London talks, which leaves it with no clear American security guarantees, The Telegraph reported.
The plan also involves the US offering formal recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and "implies de facto recognition" of Russia's new territories, noted the outlet. Here's what's allegedly on the table:
Washington is prepared to hear Ukraine's response to a proposed plan during the scheduled London talks, which leaves it with no clear American security guarantees, The Telegraph reported.
The plan also involves the US offering formal recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and "implies de facto recognition" of Russia's new territories, noted the outlet.

Here's what's allegedly on the table:

Immediate ceasefire
Direct Ukraine-Russia negotiations
Formal recognition of Crimea as Russian territory
Ukraine scraps its NATO ambitions
Ukraine signs off on a mineral resources deal
Full rollback of US sanctions on Russia
US - Russia energy partnership revival
