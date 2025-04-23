https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/wildfire-in-new-jersey-causes-evacuation-of-3000-residents---fire-service-1121914637.html
Wildfire in New Jersey Causes Evacuation of 3,000 Residents - Fire Service
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A wildfire in New Jersey has swept across 3,200 acres, forcing thousands of residents in Ocean Country to leave their homes, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.
The fire, which started on Tuesday in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area, was burning in Ocean and Lacey townships on Tuesday night and was only 5% contained, the New Jersey fire service said in its latest update on X.
The blaze threatened an estimated 1,300 structures and mandatory evacuations were in effect for 3,000 residents.
The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.