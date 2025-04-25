https://sputnikglobe.com/20250425/ukraine-destroys-new-jerusalem-church-in-belgorod-region-1121929080.html

Ukraine Destroys New Jerusalem Church in Belgorod Region

Sputnik International

As a result of a drone attack, the all-wood New Jerusalem church complex was completely destroyed, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed.

Gladkov added that the Ukrainian military intentionally targeted rescue teams to prevent them from putting out the blaze."There are several lightly injured victims. The firefighting equipment was injured because when the extinguishing started, the drone was still hovering and continuing to drop. Therefore, as far as I know, the degree of injury is light. But it will be known more precisely later," the Belgorod and Starooskolsk diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church said, adding that the Ukrainian forces attacked the temple on purpose, and it was completely destroyed.

