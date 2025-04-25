International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Destroys New Jerusalem Church in Belgorod Region
As a result of a drone attack, the all-wood New Jerusalem church complex was completely destroyed, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed.
Gladkov added that the Ukrainian military intentionally targeted rescue teams to prevent them from putting out the blaze."There are several lightly injured victims. The firefighting equipment was injured because when the extinguishing started, the drone was still hovering and continuing to drop. Therefore, as far as I know, the degree of injury is light. But it will be known more precisely later," the Belgorod and Starooskolsk diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church said, adding that the Ukrainian forces attacked the temple on purpose, and it was completely destroyed.
russian church attacked, ukraine destroys russian church, new jerusalem church in russia, ukraine attack on churches, ukraine against orthodox christianity
03:02 GMT 25.04.2025 (Updated: 04:15 GMT 25.04.2025)
New Jerusalem church complex in Belgorod region
Gladkov added that the Ukrainian military intentionally targeted rescue teams to prevent them from putting out the blaze.
"During the holy week of Easter, one of the holiest places in the Belgorod region was deliberately attacked," he noted.
Vyacheslav Gladkov
Governor of the Belgorod region
"There are several lightly injured victims. The firefighting equipment was injured because when the extinguishing started, the drone was still hovering and continuing to drop. Therefore, as far as I know, the degree of injury is light. But it will be known more precisely later," the Belgorod and Starooskolsk diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church said, adding that the Ukrainian forces attacked the temple on purpose, and it was completely destroyed.
