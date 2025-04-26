https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/n-koreas-solidarity-on-liberating-kursk-region-demonstrates-high-allied-level-relations---moscow-1121938683.html

N Korea’s Solidarity on Liberating Kursk Region Demonstrates High, Allied-Level Relations - Moscow

N Korea’s Solidarity on Liberating Kursk Region Demonstrates High, Allied-Level Relations - Moscow

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that North Korean soldiers made a "significant contribution" to the liberation of Russia's Kursk Region.

2025-04-26T16:19+0000

2025-04-26T16:19+0000

2025-04-26T16:28+0000

world

maria zakharova

valery gerasimov

moscow

russia

kursk

foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f18f5b6dcec3d8cd0440d84362b27dc7.jpg

"The solidarity demonstrated by our Korean friends exemplifies the high, essentially allied, level nature of our relations. We are confident that our ties will continue to strengthen and develop in line with the agreements between our nations’ leaders," Zakharova said.The diplomat added that while Pyongyang’s official response to Russia’s high appraisal of its military’s contribution has yet to come, there is no doubts it will be positive.Zakharova said that North Korean soldiers made a "significant contribution" to the liberation of Russia's Kursk Region.Ukrainian armed forces militants and foreign mercenaries involved in crimes in Russia's Kursk Region will be identified and subjected to punishment, Zakharova said.Earlier in the day, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that the Kursk Region was fully liberated, as the last of the settlements had been cleared of Ukrainian military presence.

moscow

russia

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign ministry, liberating kursk region, russia's kursk region, maria zakharov