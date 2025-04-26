N Korea’s Solidarity on Liberating Kursk Region Demonstrates High, Allied-Level Relations - Moscow
16:19 GMT 26.04.2025 (Updated: 16:28 GMT 26.04.2025)
North Korea’s solidarity regarding the liberation of Russia's Kursk Region reflects the allied level of bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"The solidarity demonstrated by our Korean friends exemplifies the high, essentially allied, level nature of our relations. We are confident that our ties will continue to strengthen and develop in line with the agreements between our nations’ leaders," Zakharova said.
The diplomat added that while Pyongyang’s official response to Russia’s high appraisal of its military’s contribution has yet to come, there is no doubts it will be positive.
Zakharova said that North Korean soldiers made a "significant contribution" to the liberation of Russia's Kursk Region.
"The soldiers of the Korean People's Army, in accordance with the provisions of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and the DPRK [North Korea], which entered into force on December 4, 2024, fought shoulder to shoulder in one trench and shed blood with our soldiers and officers in the Kursk Region and made a significant contribution to the liberation of the Russian land from enemy invaders," Zakharova said in a statement published on the foreign ministry's website.
Ukrainian armed forces militants and foreign mercenaries involved in crimes in Russia's Kursk Region will be identified and subjected to punishment, Zakharova said.
"Russian law enforcement agencies are conducting a thorough investigation of all crimes committed by the militants of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries on the territory of the Kursk Region. Those involved will definitely be identified, held criminally liable and subjected to punishment to the fullest extent of the law," Zakharova said.
Earlier in the day, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that the Kursk Region was fully liberated, as the last of the settlements had been cleared of Ukrainian military presence.