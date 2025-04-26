https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/pentagon-conducts-secret-test-launch-in-florida-1121933155.html
Pentagon Conducts Secret Test Launch in Florida
Pentagon Conducts Secret Test Launch in Florida
03:40 GMT 26.04.2025 (Updated: 04:07 GMT 26.04.2025)
A missile launch was spotted by observers at Cape Canaveral, which was later confirmed as a test launch by a DoD spokesperson.
Media reports indicate that the launch occurred around 7 a.m. (11:00 GMT), during which the vehicle separated into two distinct sections. One section appeared to tumble away, while the other continued to move forward until it vanished into the sky.
"A combined team of government, academic, and industry partners conducted a test on behalf of the Department of Defense from a test site at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. We are currently evaluating the results of the test," the official said in a statement when asked to confirm the launch of the long-range hypersonic weapon.
On Thursday, the Pentagon officially announced that it has named its long-range hypersonic weapon "Dark Eagle," following the system's successful testing in December, though its relation to today's launch is uncertain.
Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James J. Mingus said during a Senate hearing in March that the US military’s long-range hypersonic weapon is expected to become operational by the end of this year.