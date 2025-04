https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/putin-confirms-russias-readiness-to-negotiate-with-ukraine-without-preconditions---kremlin-1121937181.html

Putin Confirms Russia's Readiness to Negotiate With Ukraine Without Preconditions - Kremlin

Putin Confirms Russia's Readiness to Negotiate With Ukraine Without Preconditions - Kremlin

Putin, holding talks with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, confirmed Russia's readiness to negotiate with Ukraine without preconditions, Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Zelensky is sabotaging peace talks because he doesn't want peace. It is the Ukrainian side that sets demands for the start of negotiations, while Moscow has stated it is ready. Think for yourselves.

