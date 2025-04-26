https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/russias-kursk-region-completely-liberated-from-ukrainian-forces---kremlin-1121935136.html

Russia's Kursk Region Completely Liberated From Ukrainian Forces - Kremlin

The operation to liberate the Kursk region from the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been completed, and President Putin has received the relevant report from... 26.04.2025, Sputnik International

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121936418_22:0:1377:762_1920x0_80_0_0_d7d7127ad56e4edf5b3754f70d1f88b5.png

The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Gerasimov, reported to Putin on the completion of the operation to liberate the Kursk region from Ukrainian neo-Nazis.Gerasimov reported to Putin that on Saturday, the last settlement in the Kursk region — the village of Gornal — was liberated from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.Kiev's plans to create a foothold in the Kursk region have failed, Gerasimov said.Putin congratulated the entire personnel, all fighters, and commanders on the full liberation of the Kursk region. The adventure of the Kiev regime has completely failed, he stated. The complete defeat of the enemy in the Kursk border area creates conditions for further successful actions of the Russian Armed Forces on other crucial frontlines, Putin emphasized.🔸Ukrainian forces lost over 76,000 soldiers killed or wounded in the Kursk region 🔸In the liberated areas of the Kursk region, operations are underway to identify Ukrainian soldiers attempting to hide. 🔸19 settlements in the Kursk region have been fully checked and cleared of mines. 🔸The creation of a security zone in the Sumy region continues, with 4 settlements liberated and more than 90 square kilometers under control.

