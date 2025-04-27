https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/pakistan-does-not-want-to-start-conflict-with-india--defense-minister-1121940591.html
Pakistan Does not Want to Start Conflict with India — Defense Minister
The Pakistani army has no plans to start an armed conflict with India unless the latter provokes an escalation, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Sputnik.
"Well, we do not have any intentions of initiating any action, but if there is an action [from India], then there will be a reaction, and the reaction will match the action. So I think that makes the situation clear—we do not want to escalate or initiate anything, you know. But if India attempts to invade Pakistan or attack Pakistan, they'll be met with more than a matching response," the minister said.He stressed that last week's terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir is unlikely to escalate to an exchange of nuclear strikes between India and Pakistan.
03:20 GMT 27.04.2025 (Updated: 04:12 GMT 27.04.2025)
"Well, we do not have any intentions of initiating any action, but if there is an action [from India], then there will be a reaction, and the reaction will match the action. So I think that makes the situation clear—we do not want to escalate or initiate anything, you know. But if India attempts to invade Pakistan or attack Pakistan, they'll be met with more than a matching response," the minister said.
He stressed that last week's terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir is unlikely to escalate to an exchange of nuclear strikes between India and Pakistan.
"I do not think [that the conflict can escalate into a nuclear exchange]. India and Pakistan both are nuclear powers, but I do not think that things will go that far," the minister said.
Pakistani Defense Minister
Khawaja Mohammad Asif
On Friday, Asif told Sky News that the world should be concerned about tensions between the two countries that could escalate into a full-scale nuclear war.