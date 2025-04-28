International
Global Military Spending Reaches All-Time High of $2.7 Trillion
Global Military Spending Reaches All-Time High of $2.7 Trillion
This was revealed in a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which covered worldwide military expenditure in 2024.
The report pointed out that more than 100 countries increased their military budgets last year.
06:59 GMT 28.04.2025
An Ordnance pushes a satellite-guided 2000 pound JDAM ( Joint Direct Attac Munitions) bomb in front of a F-14 Tomcat on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman prior to a strike against Iraq Friday, March 21, 2003
This was revealed in a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which covered worldwide military expenditure in 2024.
The report pointed out that more than 100 countries increased their military budgets last year.
The US, the world's largest spender, increased the expenditure by 5.7% to $997 billion.
Spending by Europe rose by 17% to $693 billion.
In Germany, the figure soared by 28% to reach $88.5 billion, making it the largest spender in Central and Western Europe.
The UK upped the spending by 2.8% to $81.8 billion.
Ukraine's spending grew by 2.9% to stand at $64.7 billion.
Abrams battle tanks from the US Army's 4th Infantry Division 3rd Brigade Combat Team 68th Armor Regiment 1st Battalion on rail cars as they arrive at the Gaiziunai railway station some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Americas
US Military Spending Has Nothing to Do With Defense, It's Offensive, Anti-War Activist Says
27 March 2023, 19:04 GMT
