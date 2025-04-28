https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/global-military-spending-reaches-all-time-high-of-27-trillion-1121945888.html
Global Military Spending Reaches All-Time High of $2.7 Trillion
This was revealed in a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which covered worldwide military expenditure in 2024.
The report pointed out that more than 100 countries increased their military budgets last year.
The report pointed out that more than 100 countries increased their military budgets last year.
The US, the world's largest spender, increased the expenditure by 5.7% to $997 billion.
Spending by Europe rose by 17% to $693 billion.
In Germany, the figure soared by 28% to reach $88.5 billion
, making it the largest spender in Central and Western Europe.
The UK upped the spending by 2.8% to $81.8 billion.
Ukraine's spending grew by 2.9% to stand at $64.7 billion.