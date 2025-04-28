https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/which-foreign-leaders-will-attend-the-v-day-parade-in-moscow--1121949285.html

Which Foreign Leaders Will Attend The V-Day Parade in Moscow?

This year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War and the defeat of Nazi Germany, commemorated worldwide.

Despite EU warnings against travel to Russia, confirmed attendees include Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik. The parade will also host leaders from the Global South and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Explore Sputnik’s infographic for details.

