International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/which-foreign-leaders-will-attend-the-v-day-parade-in-moscow--1121949285.html
Which Foreign Leaders Will Attend The V-Day Parade in Moscow?
Which Foreign Leaders Will Attend The V-Day Parade in Moscow?
Sputnik International
This year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War and the defeat of Nazi Germany, commemorated worldwide.
2025-04-28T16:40+0000
2025-04-28T16:40+0000
world
great patriotic war
wwii
wwii victory day
robert fico
milorad dodik
aleksandar vucic
european union (eu)
commonwealth of independent states
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1c/1121948785_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_09d4064f6714d63a17776654b657a645.png
Despite EU warnings against travel to Russia, confirmed attendees include Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik. The parade will also host leaders from the Global South and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Explore Sputnik’s infographic for details.
1
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1c/1121948785_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_642056b5ec9b321e8b4b9c378f6d43f7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
wwii, great patriotic war, wwii victory, russia triumphant
wwii, great patriotic war, wwii victory, russia triumphant

Which Foreign Leaders Will Attend The V-Day Parade in Moscow?

16:40 GMT 28.04.2025
Subscribe
This year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War and the defeat of Nazi Germany, commemorated worldwide.
Despite EU warnings against travel to Russia, confirmed attendees include Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik. The parade will also host leaders from the Global South and the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Explore Sputnik’s infographic for details.
Victory Parade in Moscow - Sputnik International
Victory Parade in Moscow - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала