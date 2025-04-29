https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/eurasia-must-become-space-of-peace-stability---putin-1121953871.html

Eurasia Must Become Space of Peace, Stability - Putin

Eurasia Must Become Space of Peace, Stability - Putin

Sputnik International

Eurasia must become a space of peace and stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

2025-04-29T15:25+0000

2025-04-29T15:25+0000

2025-04-29T15:26+0000

world

vladimir putin

russia

belarus

eurasia

alexander lukashenko

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1d/1121953709_0:0:3123:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_9a2887eb23b68c2ef9cfcc4ca2658293.jpg

Russia expects that military crews of many countries that are participating in the Volgograd international forum "Great Legacy — common future" will take part in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, Putin added. Bolstering Industrial Cooperation With Belarus Russia and Belarus have agreed to expand opportunities for industrial cooperation, including in the aircraft industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.Russia is ready to build a plant and a laboratory for the production of unmanned systems together with specialists from Belarus, Putin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/pepe-escobar-china-steps-up-its-game-in-the-global-ai-race-1121952812.html

russia

belarus

eurasia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin eurasia, putin military, putin eurasian security, russia-belarus ties