Eurasia Must Become Space of Peace, Stability - Putin
Eurasia Must Become Space of Peace, Stability - Putin
Eurasia must become a space of peace and stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
Russia expects that military crews of many countries that are participating in the Volgograd international forum "Great Legacy — common future" will take part in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, Putin added. Bolstering Industrial Cooperation With Belarus Russia and Belarus have agreed to expand opportunities for industrial cooperation, including in the aircraft industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.Russia is ready to build a plant and a laboratory for the production of unmanned systems together with specialists from Belarus, Putin added.
Eurasia Must Become Space of Peace, Stability - Putin

15:25 GMT 29.04.2025 (Updated: 15:26 GMT 29.04.2025)
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
VOLGOGRAD, Russia (Sputnik) - Eurasia must become a space of peace and stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"We are convinced that the international community needs to work together to create a new architecture of equal and indivisible security that would reliably protect all states without prejudice to the interests of others. This issue is especially relevant for Eurasia. Our common continent should become a space of peace and stability, an example of sustainable economic, social and humanitarian development," Putin said at the Great Heritage-Common Future forum in Russia's Volgograd.
Russia expects that military crews of many countries that are participating in the Volgograd international forum "Great Legacy — common future" will take part in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, Putin added.
"We are waiting for the leaders of a number of states at the celebrations in Moscow and highly appreciate that the military crews of many countries represented here will march shoulder to shoulder with Russian soldiers at the Victory Day Parade on the Red Square," Putin said at the forum.
Bolstering Industrial Cooperation With Belarus

Russia and Belarus have agreed to expand opportunities for industrial cooperation, including in the aircraft industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Certainly, we need to discuss industrial cooperation. We have agreed that we will expand this industrial cooperation, including through joint work in aircraft construction, aircraft industry," Putin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, adding that Russia, Belarus achieved outstanding results in trade and economic relations.
Russia is ready to build a plant and a laboratory for the production of unmanned systems together with specialists from Belarus, Putin added.
