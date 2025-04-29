https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/spains-power-grid-operator-rules-out-cyberattack-as-cause-of-blackout-1121953353.html

Spain's Power Grid Operator Rules Out Cyberattack as Cause of Blackout

Red Electrica, the company that manages Spain's national electricity grid, ruled out on Tuesday cyberattack as a cause of the large-scale blackout in the country.

On Monday, electricity and mobile phone networks were cut off in hundreds of businesses and homes in many parts of Spain, including Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, A Coruna, Seville and other cities, at around 12:30 local time (10:30 GMT). Power outages were also reported in Portugal. Later in the day, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that almost half of the country's electricity supply had been restored.

