Spain's Power Grid Operator Rules Out Cyberattack as Cause of Blackout
Spain's Power Grid Operator Rules Out Cyberattack as Cause of Blackout
Red Electrica, the company that manages Spain's national electricity grid, ruled out on Tuesday cyberattack as a cause of the large-scale blackout in the country.
On Monday, electricity and mobile phone networks were cut off in hundreds of businesses and homes in many parts of Spain, including Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, A Coruna, Seville and other cities, at around 12:30 local time (10:30 GMT). Power outages were also reported in Portugal. Later in the day, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that almost half of the country's electricity supply had been restored.
Spain's Power Grid Operator Rules Out Cyberattack as Cause of Blackout

13:30 GMT 29.04.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Red Electrica, the company that manages Spain's national electricity grid, ruled out on Tuesday cyberattack as a cause of the large-scale blackout in the country.
"We have concluded that there was no intrusion into Red Electrica's control system," the company's head said, as quoted by El Pais newspaper, adding that the investigations into the blackout's causes continues.
On Monday, electricity and mobile phone networks were cut off in hundreds of businesses and homes in many parts of Spain, including Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, A Coruna, Seville and other cities, at around 12:30 local time (10:30 GMT). Power outages were also reported in Portugal. Later in the day, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that almost half of the country's electricity supply had been restored.
