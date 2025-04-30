https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/moscow-hosts-seventh-road-to-yalta-festival-to-honor-80th-anniversary-of-victory-1121955663.html

Moscow Hosts Seventh 'Road to Yalta' Festival to Honor 80th Anniversary of Victory

In honor of the 80th anniversary of victory in WWII, famous and beloved songs about the Great Patriotic War will be performed in various languages by vocalists from 15 countries in the international music competition from April 28 to May 1.

The 'Road to Yalta' festival, which began in 2019 in Yalta, has since become one of the most significant annual cultural events in Russia and one of the brightest television projects dedicated to the Great Victory. Since 2022, ‘Road to Yalta’ has been hosted by Moscow.The concert broadcasts are streamed live on city screens and online, reaching viewers across Russian regions and connecting audiences from dozens of countries. The goal of the festival is to preserve and convey the historical memory of the Great Patriotic War through song, to celebrate the image of the Soviet and Russian soldier-liberators, and to remind everyone of the heavy price paid by our country and people to rid the world of the scourge of fascism. This idea was set by the festival's president, Andrei Kondrashov, and artistic director, Ernestas Mackevicius.The ‘Road to Yalta’ festival is held as a competition. In 2025, the organizing committee received 160 applications from vocalists across 55 countries. The jury selected participants from 15 countries in the online qualification round, and these performers have been invited to Moscow. Their fate will be decided during the final concerts, which will be held in two stages, with the names of the winners announced on stage at the State Kremlin Palace. Finalists in 2025 include representatives from Brazil, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Cyprus, China, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Mongolia, Cuba, Serbia, the United States, Tunisia, and France.Solo performances by vocalists, where they perform Soviet war songs in their native languages, took place on the first competition day, April 28, at the Palace on the Yauza. On May 1, during the final gala concert at the Grand Hall of the Kremlin Palace, international performers will sing duets with Russian stars.The laureates of the ‘Road to Yalta’ 2025 will be chosen by a jury consisting of: Mikhail Shvydkoy, special representative of the president of Russia for international cultural cooperation and Mikhail Kovalyuk, president of the National Research Center Kurchatov Institute, as well as honored Russian artists Denis Maydanov, Kai Metov, Zara, and Alexander F. Sklyar. The jury chairperson will be People's Artist Lev Leshchenko.

