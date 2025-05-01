International
More than 20% of EU residents face risk of poverty, European Statistical Office (Eurostat) data showed.
2025-05-01T07:13+0000
2025-05-01T07:13+0000
"In 2024, 93.3 million people in the EU (21.0% of the population) were at risk of poverty or social exclusion," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday. At least one of the three signs of poverty and social exclusion was observed in the households of these people: these are problems with income, deprivation in the material or social spheres, as well as low employment, the statement added. The countries most exposed to poverty problems include Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Spain and Lithuania, the statement read, noting that the lowest shares of people at risk of poverty were recorded in Czech Republic (11.3%), Slovenia (14.4%), the Netherlands (15.4%), Poland (16.0%) and Ireland (16.7%).
Over 20% of EU Residents Facing Poverty – Guess Who's Doing Just Fine?

07:13 GMT 01.05.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 20% of EU residents face risk of poverty, European Statistical Office (Eurostat) data showed.
"In 2024, 93.3 million people in the EU (21.0% of the population) were at risk of poverty or social exclusion," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.
At least one of the three signs of poverty and social exclusion was observed in the households of these people: these are problems with income, deprivation in the material or social spheres, as well as low employment, the statement added.
The countries most exposed to poverty problems include Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Spain and Lithuania, the statement read, noting that the lowest shares of people at risk of poverty were recorded in Czech Republic (11.3%), Slovenia (14.4%), the Netherlands (15.4%), Poland (16.0%) and Ireland (16.7%).
