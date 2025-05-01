https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/over-20-of-eu-residents-facing-poverty--guess-whos-doing-just-fine-1121961476.html
Over 20% of EU Residents Facing Poverty – Guess Who’s Doing Just Fine?
Over 20% of EU Residents Facing Poverty – Guess Who’s Doing Just Fine?
Sputnik International
More than 20% of EU residents face risk of poverty, European Statistical Office (Eurostat) data showed.
2025-05-01T07:13+0000
2025-05-01T07:13+0000
2025-05-01T07:13+0000
world
bulgaria
romania
greece
european union (eu)
eurostat
poverty
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082774064_0:126:3197:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_420a129eed41a52e7fe14e54b1ef01e2.jpg
"In 2024, 93.3 million people in the EU (21.0% of the population) were at risk of poverty or social exclusion," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday. At least one of the three signs of poverty and social exclusion was observed in the households of these people: these are problems with income, deprivation in the material or social spheres, as well as low employment, the statement added. The countries most exposed to poverty problems include Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Spain and Lithuania, the statement read, noting that the lowest shares of people at risk of poverty were recorded in Czech Republic (11.3%), Slovenia (14.4%), the Netherlands (15.4%), Poland (16.0%) and Ireland (16.7%).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/argentinas-poverty-rate-surges-under-president-mileis-austerity-program-1120316421.html
bulgaria
romania
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082774064_232:0:2963:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88ba7f0d910f5925cdced8744cb6d600.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
eu residents, european statistical office, residents facing poverty
eu residents, european statistical office, residents facing poverty
Over 20% of EU Residents Facing Poverty – Guess Who’s Doing Just Fine?
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 20% of EU residents face risk of poverty, European Statistical Office (Eurostat) data showed.
"In 2024, 93.3 million people in the EU (21.0% of the population) were at risk of poverty or social exclusion," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.
At least one of the three signs of poverty and social exclusion was observed in the households of these people: these are problems with income, deprivation in the material or social spheres, as well as low employment, the statement added.
27 September 2024, 14:31 GMT
The countries most exposed to poverty problems include Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Spain and Lithuania, the statement read, noting that the lowest shares of people at risk of poverty were
recorded in Czech Republic (11.3%), Slovenia (14.4%), the Netherlands (15.4%), Poland (16.0%) and Ireland (16.7%).