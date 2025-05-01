https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/seventh-international-music-festival-road-to-yalta-final-1121961616.html
Seventh International Music Festival ‘Road to Yalta’ Final
Sputnik International
The Road to Yalta 2025 Festival will take place from April 28 to May 1 at the State Kremlin Palace. Soviet songs about World War II will be performed on the main stage in various languages.
Sputnik is live as the grand finale of the seventh international music festival the Road to Yalta takes place at the State Kremlin Palace on May 1, 2025.In honor of the 80th anniversary of victory, well-known and beloved songs about the Great Patriotic War are performed in multiple languages on the main stage. Fifteen international vocalists, finalists of the festival’s competition program, are performing iconic wartime songs in duets with Russian stars.Established in 2019, the festival is aimed at preserving the legacy of Soviet war songs. The name of the festival refers to the Yalta Conference in 1945, during which Soviet leader Joseph Stalin discussed the post-war peace with then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and US President Franklin D. Roosevelt.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
Seventh International Music Festival ‘Road to Yalta’ Final
Sputnik is live as the grand finale of the seventh international music festival the Road to Yalta takes place at the State Kremlin Palace on May 1, 2025.
In honor of the 80th anniversary of victory, well-known and beloved songs about the Great Patriotic War are performed in multiple languages on the main stage. Fifteen international vocalists, finalists of the festival’s competition program, are performing iconic wartime songs in duets with Russian stars.
Established in 2019, the festival is aimed at preserving the legacy of Soviet war songs. The name of the festival refers to the Yalta Conference in 1945, during which Soviet leader Joseph Stalin discussed the post-war peace with then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and US President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.