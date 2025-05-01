https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/seventh-international-music-festival-road-to-yalta-final-1121961616.html

Seventh International Music Festival ‘Road to Yalta’ Final

Seventh International Music Festival ‘Road to Yalta’ Final

Sputnik International

The Road to Yalta 2025 Festival will take place from April 28 to May 1 at the State Kremlin Palace. Soviet songs about World War II will be performed on the main stage in various languages.

2025-05-01T14:32+0000

2025-05-01T14:32+0000

2025-05-01T14:32+0000

russia

yalta

world

festival

music

great patriotic war

wwii

wwii victory day

ww2

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1d/1118175714_0:151:3103:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_75da69dd4811bf03cb942ca1f05d9c0f.jpg

Sputnik is live as the grand finale of the seventh international music festival the Road to Yalta takes place at the State Kremlin Palace on May 1, 2025.In honor of the 80th anniversary of victory, well-known and beloved songs about the Great Patriotic War are performed in multiple languages on the main stage. Fifteen international vocalists, finalists of the festival’s competition program, are performing iconic wartime songs in duets with Russian stars.Established in 2019, the festival is aimed at preserving the legacy of Soviet war songs. The name of the festival refers to the Yalta Conference in 1945, during which Soviet leader Joseph Stalin discussed the post-war peace with then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and US President Franklin D. Roosevelt.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

yalta

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Seventh International Music Festival ‘Road to Yalta’ Final Sputnik International Seventh International Music Festival ‘Road to Yalta’ Final 2025-05-01T14:32+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vii international music festival 'road to yalta', festival, state kremlin palace, world war ii