Trump Understands Russia’s ‘Legitimate Requirements’ to Peace Deal - Russian Mission to UN

US President Donald Trump understands that Russia has certain ‘legitimate requirements’ regarding a peace deal with Ukraine, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told RIA Novosti.
"I think he understands quite well that there are very legitimate requirements, legitimate expectations that we in Russia have from this peaceful settlement, and he takes it into consideration," Polyanskiy said. The Russian diplomat also said that Trump’s statements that Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO was "one of the driving forces" behind the conflict are "very important."
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik), Lenka White - US President Donald Trump understands that Russia has certain ‘legitimate requirements’ regarding a peace deal with Ukraine, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told RIA Novosti.
