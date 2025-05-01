International
WATCH LIVE: Seventh International Music Festival ‘Road to Yalta’ Final
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/why-could-the-uk-and-france-recognize-palestine-spoiler--its-not-about-sympathy-1121964456.html
Why Could The UK and France Recognize Palestine? Spoiler – It’s Not About Sympathy
Why Could The UK and France Recognize Palestine? Spoiler – It’s Not About Sympathy
Sputnik International
There’s a bigger game at play, geopolitical analyst Mehmet Rakipoglu tells Sputnik.
2025-05-01T15:21+0000
2025-05-01T15:21+0000
world
donald trump
united kingdom (uk)
france
israel
palestine
recognition
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105348/33/1053483362_0:86:3601:2111_1920x0_80_0_0_89f1e43d729059ab31f7a22a8de529fa.jpg
united kingdom (uk)
france
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105348/33/1053483362_0:0:3141:2355_1920x0_80_0_0_da429a0d439ee29fe6589e71815d12a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
recognize palestine, uk and france, bigger game at play, analyst mehmet rakipoglu
recognize palestine, uk and france, bigger game at play, analyst mehmet rakipoglu

Why Could The UK and France Recognize Palestine? Spoiler – It’s Not About Sympathy

15:21 GMT 01.05.2025
© AP Photo / Craig RuttleThe Palestinian flag flies in the wind after a Rose Garden ceremony at the United Nations headquarters
The Palestinian flag flies in the wind after a Rose Garden ceremony at the United Nations headquarters - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2025
© AP Photo / Craig Ruttle
Subscribe
There’s a bigger game at play, geopolitical analyst Mehmet Rakipoglu tells Sputnik.
Strategic autonomy: Recognizing Palestine may not yield immediate political gain – but it could be a move to challenge US hegemony, noted the researcher at UK-based Dimensions for Strategic Studies think tank. It could send a message that London and Paris are not pawns of the US and Israel or fully aligned with Donald Trump policies, he added.
Public pressure: The British and French governments are not suddenly sympathetic to the Palestinian cause – domestic protests and global outrage over Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza have forced their hand, argues the pundit. Anti-Zionist sentiment is surging in all Western capitals, with silence no longer an option for British and French leaders.
Ethical crossroads: If the UK and France claim to uphold Western values, staying silent on Israel’s war in Gaza creates a moral dilemma, noted the analyst, since you cannot preach human rights and ignore genocide.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала