Israel Struck Target Near Presidential Palace in Damascus - Netanyahu
Israel struck a target near the presidential palace in Damascus to prevent a threat to the Druze community in Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
"This is a clear signal to the Syrian regime. We will not allow the deployment of forces south of Damascus and any threat to the Druze community," Ynet quoted the prime minister as saying. Overnight to Wednesday, clashes broke out between armed groups and Druze self-defense fighters in the Syrian town of Sahnaya, near Damascus, where the Druze population mainly lives. The Syrian Interior Ministry later reported that the situation was under control. The Druze are an ethno-religious group of Arabs who live in Lebanon, Syria, Israel and Jordan. After the change of power in Damascus in December 2024 Israel has repeatedly expressed its commitment to protect the Syrian Druze.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel struck a target near the presidential palace in Damascus to prevent a threat to the Druze community in Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
"This is a clear signal to the Syrian regime. We will not allow the deployment of forces south of Damascus and any threat to the Druze community," Ynet quoted the prime minister as saying.
Overnight to Wednesday, clashes broke out between armed groups and Druze self-defense fighters in the Syrian town of Sahnaya, near Damascus, where the Druze population mainly lives. The Syrian Interior Ministry later reported that the situation was under control.
The Druze are an ethno-religious group of Arabs who live in Lebanon, Syria, Israel and Jordan. After the change of power in Damascus in December 2024 Israel has repeatedly expressed its commitment to protect the Syrian Druze.