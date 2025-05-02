https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/israel-struck-target-near-presidential-palace-in-damascus---netanyahu-1121966104.html

Israel Struck Target Near Presidential Palace in Damascus - Netanyahu

Israel Struck Target Near Presidential Palace in Damascus - Netanyahu

Sputnik International

Israel struck a target near the presidential palace in Damascus to prevent a threat to the Druze community in Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

2025-05-02T04:45+0000

2025-05-02T04:45+0000

2025-05-02T04:45+0000

world

israel

israel defense forces (idf)

syria

damascus

benjamin netanyahu

terrorists

air strikes

druze

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0572f6317206a935f82ac4114994ed8f.jpg

"This is a clear signal to the Syrian regime. We will not allow the deployment of forces south of Damascus and any threat to the Druze community," Ynet quoted the prime minister as saying. Overnight to Wednesday, clashes broke out between armed groups and Druze self-defense fighters in the Syrian town of Sahnaya, near Damascus, where the Druze population mainly lives. The Syrian Interior Ministry later reported that the situation was under control. The Druze are an ethno-religious group of Arabs who live in Lebanon, Syria, Israel and Jordan. After the change of power in Damascus in December 2024 Israel has repeatedly expressed its commitment to protect the Syrian Druze.

israel

syria

damascus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel-syria war, syria-israel war, israeli war, israeli strike, strikes against civilians, civilian casualties, mass casualties, air strikes