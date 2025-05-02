https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/odessa-massacre-contradicts-ukraines-image-as-peaceful-struggling-country---us-activist-1121966279.html
Odessa Massacre Contradicts Ukraine’s Image As Peaceful, Struggling Country - US Activist
Odessa Massacre Contradicts Ukraine's Image As Peaceful, Struggling Country - US Activist
The mass killing of innocent people in the city of Odessa does not correspond to the image of Ukraine as a suffering country created in the West, US antiwar activist and Odessa Solidarity Campaign coordinator Phil Wilayto told Sputnik.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The mass killing of innocent people in the city of Odessa does not correspond to the image of Ukraine as a suffering country created in the West, US antiwar activist and Odessa Solidarity Campaign coordinator Phil Wilayto told Sputnik.
“The massacre goes against the dominant narrative that Ukraine is a peaceful, struggling democracy that has been the victim of an unprovoked attack by Russia,” Wilayto said.
He reminded that May 2 marks the 11th anniversary since a mob led by members of “openly fascist organizations” set fire to the Trade Unions House in Odessa, murdering almost 50 people.
“The firebombing of the union building was captured on many cellphone cameras and widely viewed online. Many of the assailants’ faces were clearly visible. And yet, 11 years after this atrocity, no one has ever been punished for their part in the murders,” he added.
The activist expressed confidence that the US was actively involved in the events that led to the change of power in Ukraine in 2014.
Wilayto pointed out that since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, NATO, under the leadership of the US, has been steadily expanding eastward.
“Incorporating Ukraine, with its 1,200-mile border with Russia, would have provided a perfect staging area for any attack on Russia. That expansion, along with the 2014 coup and the subsequent government attack on the people of the Donbass region, is what led to the Russian intervention in February 2022,” he added.
The activist emphasized that US President Donald Trump is not Russia’s friend, and his “less hostile” approach towards Moscow, including talks over Ukraine, can be explained by the desire to wean it away from China and establish US dominance in the world.
Wilayto called on Trump to abandon NATO, along with the idea of America’s domination in the world, as well as to change its internal policies towards migrants and other groups of the population. He also urged the administration to promote a foreign policy that respects the rights of other peoples.
“Promoting the memory of the Odessa Massacre of May 2, 2014, is one way to support those goals, while honoring the memory of those who died on that tragic and infamous day,” he added.
On May 2, 2014, Ukrainian nationalists locked pro-federalist protesters in Odessa's Trade Unions House and set the building on fire. Almost 50 people died and some 250 others were injured in clashes with the Ukrainian radicals, according to the United Nations. The clashes became one of the deadliest events during the Maidan and anti-Maidan demonstrations in Ukraine that started in late 2013.