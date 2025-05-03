https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/zelenskys-ceasefire-rejection-is-a-terrorist-threat-on-global-scale---moscow--1121973059.html
Zelensky's Ceasefire Rejection is a Terrorist Threat on Global Scale - Moscow
Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, Zelensky rejected Russia's proposal for a three-day ceasefire on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II, saying that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign guests who will attend the May 9 parade in Moscow.
world
volodymyr zelensky
maria zakharova
vladimir putin
ukraine
russian foreign ministry
russia
moscow
truce
ceasefire violation
Highlights of Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova's statements:
ukraine
russia
moscow
Highlights of Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova's statements:
Zelensky’s rejection of the ceasefire is not accidental — it’s a calculated move, typical of international terrorism
He not only refused Putin’s initiative, but explicitly threatened world leaders planning to visit Moscow on May 9
His claim that May 9 is “not his responsibility” is a direct threat to veterans attending Victory Day events
“The mask has fully fallen” — Zelensky’s remarks are further proof that Ukraine has become a terrorist outpost under a neo-Nazi ideology