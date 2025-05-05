International
Germany's CDU/CSU and SPD Sign Coalition Agreement to Form New Cabinet of Ministers
Germany's Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) have signed a coalition agreement to form a new cabinet of ministers, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.
"This country needs a government that will get to work energetically and systematically from day one. And that is our idea. We have this plan in the coalition agreement that we are signing together today," Merz said ahead of signing.
10:53 GMT 05.05.2025
© AP Photo / Ebrahim NorooziCSU leader Markus Soeder, CDU leader Friedrich Merz, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil and SPD Chairwoman Saskia Esken, front row from left, stand together with the new ministers after signing the coalition treaty in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 5, 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany's Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) have signed a coalition agreement to form a new cabinet of ministers, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday.
"This country needs a government that will get to work energetically and systematically from day one. And that is our idea. We have this plan in the coalition agreement that we are signing together today," Merz said ahead of signing.
