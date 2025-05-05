https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/germanys-cducsu-and-spd-sign-coalition-agreement-to-form-new-cabinet-of-ministers--1121982980.html

Germany's CDU/CSU and SPD Sign Coalition Agreement to Form New Cabinet of Ministers

Germany's Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) have signed a coalition agreement to form a new cabinet of ministers, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"This country needs a government that will get to work energetically and systematically from day one. And that is our idea. We have this plan in the coalition agreement that we are signing together today," Merz said ahead of signing.

