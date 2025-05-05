https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/israeli-govt-approves-plan-to-expand-gaza-operation-including-seizing-land-1121982764.html
Israeli Gov't Approves Plan to Expand Gaza Operation, Including Seizing Land
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli military-political cabinet has approved a plan to expand the ground operation in the Gaza Strip that provides for seizing and holding territory, displacing populations and powerful strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's adviser Dmitri Gendelman said on Monday.
"The military-political cabinet unanimously approved the operational plan presented by the Chief of the General Staff for the complete liquidation of Hamas in Gaza and the return of Israeli hostages from captivity," Gendelman wrote on Telegram.
The plan includes capturing and holding territory in Gaza, moving civilians south for their safety, denying Hamas access to humanitarian aid, and carrying out massive strikes on terrorist infrastructure and command posts.
Earlier in the day, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing sources, that Israel's Security Cabinet had unanimously approved plans by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to expand its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, which will take place after US President Donald Trump's trip to the Middle East.