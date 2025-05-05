https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/opposition-leader-simion-leads-in-romanian-presidential-election-with-4096-1121981641.html

Opposition Leader Simion Leads in Romanian Presidential Election With 40.96%

Leader of the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, George Simion, is leading in the presidential election in Romania with 40.96% of the votes as 100% of the ballots from the polling stations in the country are counted, the Central Electoral Bureau said on Monday. Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan ranks second with 20.99%, followed by the ruling coalition Liberal Party's candidate, Crin Antonescu.The first round of the presidential election took place in Romania on November 24, 2024. Independent right-wing candidate Calin Georgescu and pro-Western politician Elena Lasconi advanced to the second round, but the Constitutional Court annulled the results, alleging that a Russian influence operation had impacted the vote. Moscow has denied the allegations of interference in the Romanian election. Georgescu was barred from running in the repeat election.

