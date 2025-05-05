Opposition Leader Simion Leads in Romanian Presidential Election With 40.96%

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/opposition-leader-simion-leads-in-romanian-presidential-election-with-4096-1121981641.html
The first round of the presidential election took place in Romania on November 24, 2024.
Leader of the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, George Simion, is leading in the presidential election in Romania with 40.96% of the votes as 100% of the ballots from the polling stations in the country are counted, the Central Electoral Bureau said on Monday. Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan ranks second with 20.99%, followed by the ruling coalition Liberal Party's candidate, Crin Antonescu.The first round of the presidential election took place in Romania on November 24, 2024. Independent right-wing candidate Calin Georgescu and pro-Western politician Elena Lasconi advanced to the second round, but the Constitutional Court annulled the results, alleging that a Russian influence operation had impacted the vote. Moscow has denied the allegations of interference in the Romanian election. Georgescu was barred from running in the repeat election.
