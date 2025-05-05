International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/opposition-leader-simion-leads-in-romanian-presidential-election-with-4096-1121981641.html
Opposition Leader Simion Leads in Romanian Presidential Election With 40.96%
Opposition Leader Simion Leads in Romanian Presidential Election With 40.96%
Sputnik International
The first round of the presidential election took place in Romania on November 24, 2024. 05.05.2025, Sputnik International
2025-05-05T05:37+0000
2025-05-05T05:37+0000
world
romania
bucharest
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/05/1121980926_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_88beb1e6deb715898f8c6d44c09ab170.jpg
Leader of the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, George Simion, is leading in the presidential election in Romania with 40.96% of the votes as 100% of the ballots from the polling stations in the country are counted, the Central Electoral Bureau said on Monday. Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan ranks second with 20.99%, followed by the ruling coalition Liberal Party's candidate, Crin Antonescu.The first round of the presidential election took place in Romania on November 24, 2024. Independent right-wing candidate Calin Georgescu and pro-Western politician Elena Lasconi advanced to the second round, but the Constitutional Court annulled the results, alleging that a Russian influence operation had impacted the vote. Moscow has denied the allegations of interference in the Romanian election. Georgescu was barred from running in the repeat election.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/opposition-leader-wins-first-round-of-romania-election-1121981084.html
romania
bucharest
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/05/1121980926_342:0:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_192d3c38aa628da00db46be21336115c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
romania, bucharest
romania, bucharest

Opposition Leader Simion Leads in Romanian Presidential Election With 40.96%

05:37 GMT 05.05.2025
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaGeorge Simion and Calin Georgescu
George Simion and Calin Georgescu - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2025
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
The first round of the presidential election took place in Romania on November 24, 2024.
Leader of the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, George Simion, is leading in the presidential election in Romania with 40.96% of the votes as 100% of the ballots from the polling stations in the country are counted, the Central Electoral Bureau said on Monday.
Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan ranks second with 20.99%, followed by the ruling coalition Liberal Party's candidate, Crin Antonescu.
George Simion and Calin Georgescu - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2025
World
Opposition Leader Wins First Round of Romania Election
03:39 GMT
The first round of the presidential election took place in Romania on November 24, 2024. Independent right-wing candidate Calin Georgescu and pro-Western politician Elena Lasconi advanced to the second round, but the Constitutional Court annulled the results, alleging that a Russian influence operation had impacted the vote. Moscow has denied the allegations of interference in the Romanian election. Georgescu was barred from running in the repeat election.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала