https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/russias-oreshnik-missile-how-far-it-can-reach---1121985587.html
Russia's Oreshnik Missile: How Far it Can Reach?
Russia’s Oreshnik Missile: How Far it Can Reach?
Sputnik International
Hypersonic medium range ballistic missile dubbed Oreshnik instills fear in Russia's opponents for its supreme capabilities. They know that there is virtually now defense against this brand new weaponry.
Oreshnik missiles could reach NATO's headquarters in Brussels in less than 20 minutes if fired from Russia's polygon of Kapustin Yar. Covering up to 3 km per second and generating almost a Sun-surface hit at the time of explosion, Oreshnik can also be armed with a nuclear warhead, bringing certain doom for anyone who threatens Russia and its people.
Russia’s Oreshnik Missile: How Far it Can Reach?

17:37 GMT 05.05.2025
The hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile dubbed Oreshnik instills fear in Russia’s opponents for its supreme capabilities. They know that there is virtually no defense against this brand-new weaponry.
Oreshnik missiles could reach NATO’s headquarters in Brussels in less than 20 minutes if fired from Russia’s polygon of Kapustin Yar.
Covering up to 3 km per second and generating almost a Sun-surface hit at the time of explosion, Oreshnik can also be armed with a nuclear warhead, bringing certain doom for anyone who threatens Russia and its people.
