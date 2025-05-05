International
Ukrainian Uniate Church Сollusion With Nazis in WWII Exposed
Ukrainian Uniate Church Сollusion With Nazis in WWII Exposed
Experts says that the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church was nothing but an instrument of the policies pursued by Nazi Germany during the Second World War.
The top-secret documents, released by the Russian Federal Security's Public Relations Center, revealed that:*terrorist group banned in Russia
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
Ukrainian Uniate Church Сollusion With Nazis in WWII Exposed

07:58 GMT 05.05.2025
Oleg Burunov
Experts say that during the Second World War, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church was nothing but an instrument of the policies pursued by Nazi Germany.
The top-secret documents, released by the Russian Federal Security’s Public Relations Center, revealed that:
Representatives of the Ukrainian Uniate Church started collaborating with German intelligence in 1930.
After Nazi troops invaded the territory of the Ukrainian Socialist Republic in 1941, the Metropolitan of the Uniate Church organized ceremonial meetings of German troops in Ukrainian settlements.
Ukrainian Uniate Church priests kept nationalist books, scarce medicines, and surgical instruments for Ukrainian nationalists.
Ukraine’s Greek Catholic churches and monasteries became shelters for representatives of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN)* during the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.
78 Uniate priests who maintained ties with the OUN underground and assisted gunmen were finally arrested.
*terrorist group banned in Russia
