https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/ukrainian-uniate-church-sollusion-with-nazis-in-wwii-exposed-1121981936.html
Ukrainian Uniate Church Сollusion With Nazis in WWII Exposed
Ukrainian Uniate Church Сollusion With Nazis in WWII Exposed
Sputnik International
Experts says that the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church was nothing but an instrument of the policies pursued by Nazi Germany during the Second World War.
2025-05-05T07:58+0000
2025-05-05T07:58+0000
2025-05-05T08:00+0000
world
russia
ukraine
fsb
documents
wwii
nazi germany
troops
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/05/1121982231_0:168:3044:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_65807a8b0bd024154d29c9529da900c2.jpg
The top-secret documents, released by the Russian Federal Security’s Public Relations Center, revealed that:*terrorist group banned in Russia
russia
ukraine
nazi germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/05/1121982231_157:0:2888:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45efb1c6823a79aedd76a8407770953b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
ukrainian greek catholic church, ukrainian uniate church, ukrainian uniate church's collaboration with german intelligence, ukrainian nationalists
ukrainian greek catholic church, ukrainian uniate church, ukrainian uniate church's collaboration with german intelligence, ukrainian nationalists
Ukrainian Uniate Church Сollusion With Nazis in WWII Exposed
07:58 GMT 05.05.2025 (Updated: 08:00 GMT 05.05.2025)
Experts say that during the Second World War, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church was nothing but an instrument of the policies pursued by Nazi Germany.
The top-secret documents, released by the Russian Federal Security’s Public Relations Center, revealed that:
Representatives of the Ukrainian Uniate Church started collaborating with German intelligence in 1930.
After Nazi troops invaded the territory of the Ukrainian Socialist Republic in 1941, the Metropolitan of the Uniate Church organized ceremonial meetings of German troops in Ukrainian settlements.
Ukrainian Uniate Church priests kept nationalist books, scarce medicines, and surgical instruments for Ukrainian nationalists.
Ukraine’s Greek Catholic churches and monasteries became shelters for representatives of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN)* during the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
.
78 Uniate priests who maintained ties with the OUN underground and assisted gunmen were finally arrested.
*terrorist group banned in Russia