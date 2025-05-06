https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/putin-holds-phone-call-with-netanyahu---kremlin-1121989959.html
Putin Holds Phone Call With Netanyahu - Kremlin
The leaders exchanged congratulations on the anniversary of the Great Victory. The Russian president conveyed wishes of good health to veterans living in Israel.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East and current issues of bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.Putin and Netanyahu noted the determination to uphold the truth about the events of World War II and to counter attempts to revise its outcome, the Kremlin said, adding that both leaders stressed the decisive contribution of the Soviet Union's Red Army and the entire Soviet people to the defeat of Nazism.
News
en_EN
15:08 GMT 06.05.2025 (Updated: 16:10 GMT 06.05.2025)
The leaders exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, the statement said, adding that Putin conveyed wishes for health and well-being to veterans living in Israel.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East and current issues of bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"During the conversation, various aspects of the situation in the Middle East and current issues of bilateral relations were discussed," the statement said.
Putin and Netanyahu noted the determination to uphold the truth about the events of World War II and to counter attempts to revise its outcome, the Kremlin said, adding that both leaders stressed the decisive contribution of the Soviet Union's Red Army and the entire Soviet people to the defeat of Nazism.