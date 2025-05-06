International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/putin-holds-phone-call-with-netanyahu---kremlin-1121989959.html
Putin Holds Phone Call With Netanyahu - Kremlin
Putin Holds Phone Call With Netanyahu - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The leaders exchanged congratulations on the anniversary of the Great Victory. The Russian president conveyed wishes of good health to veterans living in Israel.
2025-05-06T15:08+0000
2025-05-06T16:10+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
benjamin netanyahu
israel
red army
nazism
great patriotic war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115275120_0:743:2048:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_40b469edd78970cbe833fd984ae7ce69.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East and current issues of bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.Putin and Netanyahu noted the determination to uphold the truth about the events of World War II and to counter attempts to revise its outcome, the Kremlin said, adding that both leaders stressed the decisive contribution of the Soviet Union's Red Army and the entire Soviet people to the defeat of Nazism.
russia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115275120_0:551:2048:2087_1920x0_80_0_0_a90e7e5ac56e716d93766514c835ff2e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin-netanyahu talks, putin phone call to netanyahu, wwii, great patriotic war, nazi crimes
putin-netanyahu talks, putin phone call to netanyahu, wwii, great patriotic war, nazi crimes

Putin Holds Phone Call With Netanyahu - Kremlin

15:08 GMT 06.05.2025 (Updated: 16:10 GMT 06.05.2025)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussia's President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2025
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The leaders exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, the statement said, adding that Putin conveyed wishes for health and well-being to veterans living in Israel.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East and current issues of bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"During the conversation, various aspects of the situation in the Middle East and current issues of bilateral relations were discussed," the statement said.
Putin and Netanyahu noted the determination to uphold the truth about the events of World War II and to counter attempts to revise its outcome, the Kremlin said, adding that both leaders stressed the decisive contribution of the Soviet Union's Red Army and the entire Soviet people to the defeat of Nazism.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала