Putin Holds Phone Call With Netanyahu - Kremlin

The leaders exchanged congratulations on the anniversary of the Great Victory. The Russian president conveyed wishes of good health to veterans living in Israel.

2025-05-06T15:08+0000

2025-05-06T15:08+0000

2025-05-06T16:10+0000

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East and current issues of bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.Putin and Netanyahu noted the determination to uphold the truth about the events of World War II and to counter attempts to revise its outcome, the Kremlin said, adding that both leaders stressed the decisive contribution of the Soviet Union's Red Army and the entire Soviet people to the defeat of Nazism.

