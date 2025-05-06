International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/russia-returns-205-military-personnel-from-ukraine-controlled-territory---defense-ministry-1121988602.html
Russia Returns 205 Military Personnel From Ukraine-Controlled Territory - Defense Ministry
Russia Returns 205 Military Personnel From Ukraine-Controlled Territory - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia has returned 205 servicepeople from the territory controlled by Kiev, another 205 prisoners of war have been handed over to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2025-05-06T12:08+0000
2025-05-06T12:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
prisoner swap
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/06/1121988669_0:19:1854:1062_1920x0_80_0_0_b2dc58c170e47bb43f3bc18784560f69.jpg
"On May 6 of this year, as a result of the negotiation process, 205 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 205 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the ministry said in a statement. The UAE has provided humanitarian mediation efforts during the return of Russian servicepeople from captivity, the ministry added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/06/1121988669_207:0:1647:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bff82bf4031f5aa65b678583cd9fc35d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine crisis, russia's special military operation, ukraine conflict, russia-ukraine prisoner swap
ukraine crisis, russia's special military operation, ukraine conflict, russia-ukraine prisoner swap

Russia Returns 205 Military Personnel From Ukraine-Controlled Territory - Defense Ministry

12:08 GMT 06.05.2025
© Sputnik / press service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen return from Ukrainian captivity
Russian servicemen return from Ukrainian captivity - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2025
© Sputnik / press service of the Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has returned 205 servicepeople from the territory controlled by Kiev, another 205 prisoners of war have been handed over to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On May 6 of this year, as a result of the negotiation process, 205 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 205 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the ministry said in a statement.
The UAE has provided humanitarian mediation efforts during the return of Russian servicepeople from captivity, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала