https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/russia-returns-205-military-personnel-from-ukraine-controlled-territory---defense-ministry-1121988602.html
Russia Returns 205 Military Personnel From Ukraine-Controlled Territory - Defense Ministry
Russia Returns 205 Military Personnel From Ukraine-Controlled Territory - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia has returned 205 servicepeople from the territory controlled by Kiev, another 205 prisoners of war have been handed over to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2025-05-06T12:08+0000
2025-05-06T12:08+0000
2025-05-06T12:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
prisoner swap
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/06/1121988669_0:19:1854:1062_1920x0_80_0_0_b2dc58c170e47bb43f3bc18784560f69.jpg
"On May 6 of this year, as a result of the negotiation process, 205 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 205 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the ministry said in a statement. The UAE has provided humanitarian mediation efforts during the return of Russian servicepeople from captivity, the ministry added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/06/1121988669_207:0:1647:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bff82bf4031f5aa65b678583cd9fc35d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine crisis, russia's special military operation, ukraine conflict, russia-ukraine prisoner swap
ukraine crisis, russia's special military operation, ukraine conflict, russia-ukraine prisoner swap
Russia Returns 205 Military Personnel From Ukraine-Controlled Territory - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has returned 205 servicepeople from the territory controlled by Kiev, another 205 prisoners of war have been handed over to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On May 6 of this year, as a result of the negotiation process, 205 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 205 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the ministry said in a statement.
The UAE has provided humanitarian mediation efforts during the return of Russian servicepeople from captivity, the ministry added.