Russia Returns 205 Military Personnel From Ukraine-Controlled Territory - Defense Ministry

Russia Returns 205 Military Personnel From Ukraine-Controlled Territory - Defense Ministry

Russia has returned 205 servicepeople from the territory controlled by Kiev, another 205 prisoners of war have been handed over to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On May 6 of this year, as a result of the negotiation process, 205 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 205 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the ministry said in a statement. The UAE has provided humanitarian mediation efforts during the return of Russian servicepeople from captivity, the ministry added.

