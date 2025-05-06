https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/t-90m-proryv-gets-killer-upgrade-to-crush-ukraine-in-battle---1121988032.html

T-90M Proryv Gets Killer Upgrade to Crush Ukraine in Battle

T-90M Proryv Gets Killer Upgrade to Crush Ukraine in Battle

Sputnik International

Over 200 upgrades have been made to tanks, boosting their power, protection, and mobility, according to Russia’s arms manufacturer Uralvagonzavod.

2025-05-06T11:07+0000

2025-05-06T11:07+0000

2025-05-06T11:07+0000

military

video

russia

t-90m

uralvagonzavod

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/06/1121987875_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_baa5d6d5ab00cf2e3441c3f0e2449f3d.jpg

New batches of T-90M and Т-72Б3М were delivered to Russian troops on the eve of Victory Day. The upgrade includes: 🔻Electronic warfare systems to suppress enemy UAVs 🔻Special nets to tackle enemy first-person view drones 🔻Rubber-reinforced protection installed on the rear of the turret and the engine-transmission compartment. President Putin earlier touted the T-90M Proryv as “the best tank in the world.” He stressed that the mere appearance of such a tank on the battlefield can drive the enemy out of action.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

T-90M Proryv, 'world’s best tank,' GETS KILLER UPGRADE to crush Ukraine in battle Sputnik International T-90M Proryv, 'world’s best tank,' GETS KILLER UPGRADE to crush Ukraine in battle 2025-05-06T11:07+0000 true PT0M52S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian tank t-90m, tank-90m proryv, russian tanks