T-90M Proryv Gets Killer Upgrade to Crush Ukraine in Battle
Over 200 upgrades have been made to tanks, boosting their power, protection, and mobility, according to Russia’s arms manufacturer Uralvagonzavod.
New batches of T-90M and Т-72Б3М were delivered to Russian troops on the eve of Victory Day. The upgrade includes: 🔻Electronic warfare systems to suppress enemy UAVs 🔻Special nets to tackle enemy first-person view drones 🔻Rubber-reinforced protection installed on the rear of the turret and the engine-transmission compartment. President Putin earlier touted the T-90M Proryv as “the best tank in the world.” He stressed that the mere appearance of such a tank on the battlefield can drive the enemy out of action.
Over 200 upgrades have been made to tanks, boosting their power, protection, and mobility, according to Russia’s arms manufacturer Uralvagonzavod.
New batches of T-90M and Т-72Б3М were delivered to Russian troops on the eve of Victory Day.
The upgrade includes:
🔻Electronic warfare systems to suppress enemy UAVs
🔻Special nets to tackle enemy first-person view drones
🔻Rubber-reinforced protection installed on the rear of the turret and the engine-transmission compartment.
President Putin earlier touted the T-90M Proryv as “the best tank in the world.”
He stressed that the mere appearance of such a tank on the battlefield can drive the enemy out of action.
