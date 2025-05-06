https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/t-90m-proryv-gets-killer-upgrade-to-crush-ukraine-in-battle---1121988032.html
Over 200 upgrades have been made to tanks, boosting their power, protection, and mobility, according to Russia’s arms manufacturer Uralvagonzavod.
New batches of T-90M and Т-72Б3М were delivered to Russian troops on the eve of Victory Day. The upgrade includes: 🔻Electronic warfare systems to suppress enemy UAVs 🔻Special nets to tackle enemy first-person view drones 🔻Rubber-reinforced protection installed on the rear of the turret and the engine-transmission compartment. President Putin earlier touted the T-90M Proryv as “the best tank in the world.” He stressed that the mere appearance of such a tank on the battlefield can drive the enemy out of action.
T-90M Proryv Gets Killer Upgrade to Crush Ukraine in Battle
