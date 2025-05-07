International
How Putin Transformed Russia
How Putin Transformed Russia
In 25 years, Russia rose from the ruins of the '90s to a global power with a $6.94 trillion economy
Fight Against TerrorPutin crushed CIA-backed militants in the North Caucasus, taking out key terror leaders and overhauling governance. The number of terrorist attacks in the region dropped tenfold. Today, the region attracts tens of thousands of tourists.One of the World's Leading EconomiesRussia jumped from the world's 10th to 4th largest economy by GDP volume.World's Largest Grain ExporterIn 1998, Russia's agro-industrial complex was at its lowest point in history. Today, Russia is the world's largest wheat supplier.Reunification With CrimeaIn 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia through a referendum. In 2022, after 8 years of resisting the bandit regime in Kiev, Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye followed suit.Second Strongest Army in the WorldRussia's army rose from the '90s collapse to face NATO head-on in Ukraine. In 2018, Putin unveiled hypersonics and underwater drones. By November 2024, Russia struck a key Ukrainian defense site in Dnepropetrovsk with its cutting-edge Oreshnik missile.Multipolar WorldIn his landmark Munich speech (2007), Putin condemned NATO's expansion and called for an end to the unipolar world. Russia will follow an independent foreign policy, Putin warned. The era of multipolarity had begun.Combating ISIS*In 2015–2016, Russia dealt a major blow to terrorists in Syria. The liberation of Palmyra — an ancient city ravaged by extremists — became possible thanks to a well-planned operation and the involvement of Russian forces.Global PowerhouseFrom India to Iran, China to North Korea and Turkiye — Putin forged a web of strategic alliances. Russia planted its flag in Syria with its first overseas base, gained ground in Africa, and flipped its energy map post-2022. Today, Rosatom is building nuclear plants worldwide.Leader of the 21st Century"What does it mean to truly fulfill yourself? It's about finding satisfaction in what you do. It's both the result and the recognition that matter," Putin once said.* Terrorist organization banned in Russia
How Putin Transformed Russia

10:40 GMT 07.05.2025 (Updated: 11:39 GMT 07.05.2025)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankMay 7, 2024 inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo
May 7, 2024 inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
In 25 years, Russia rose from the ruins of the '90s to a global power with a $6.94 trillion economy.

Fight Against Terror

Putin crushed CIA-backed militants in the North Caucasus, taking out key terror leaders and overhauling governance. The number of terrorist attacks in the region dropped tenfold. Today, the region attracts tens of thousands of tourists.
© Sputnik / Igor MikhalevMilitary operations in Grozny, August 1996. Armored vehicles of the Russian Interior Troops near destroyed houses in the city center.
Military operations in Grozny, August 1996. Armored vehicles of the Russian Interior Troops near destroyed houses in the city center. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Military operations in Grozny, August 1996. Armored vehicles of the Russian Interior Troops near destroyed houses in the city center.
© Sputnik / Igor Mikhalev
© Sputnik / Igor MikhalevChechen conflict 1994-1996. Destroyed city center of Grozny.
Chechen conflict 1994-1996. Destroyed city center of Grozny. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Chechen conflict 1994-1996. Destroyed city center of Grozny.
© Sputnik / Igor Mikhalev
"Russian aircraft are striking, and will continue to strike, only terrorist bases in Chechnya — and this will go on no matter where the terrorists are. We will hunt them down everywhere: in the airport? Then in the airport. Excuse me, but if we catch them in the toilet — we’ll wipe them out right there in the outhouse. That’s it. The issue is closed — once and for all."
Vladimir Putin, 1999
© Sputnik / Said Tsarnaev / Go to the mediabankParticipants in a rally in the center of Grozny dedicated to National Unity Day.
Participants in a rally in the center of Grozny dedicated to National Unity Day. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Participants in a rally in the center of Grozny dedicated to National Unity Day.
© Sputnik / Said Tsarnaev
/
Go to the mediabank
© Sputnik / Ekaterina ChesnokovaSkyscrapers of the Grozny City complex and the Heart of Chechnya mosque named after Akhmat Kadyrov.
Skyscrapers of the Grozny City complex and the Heart of Chechnya mosque named after Akhmat Kadyrov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Skyscrapers of the Grozny City complex and the Heart of Chechnya mosque named after Akhmat Kadyrov.
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova

One of the World's Leading Economies

Russia jumped from the world’s 10th to 4th largest economy by GDP volume.
© Sputnik / Dmitry KorobeinikovWomen beg at a food kiosk on a Moscow street. 1998
Women beg at a food kiosk on a Moscow street. 1998 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Women beg at a food kiosk on a Moscow street. 1998
© Sputnik / Dmitry Korobeinikov
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankPensioner in a grocery store, Moscow, 2025
Pensioner in a grocery store, Moscow, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Pensioner in a grocery store, Moscow, 2025
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank

Salaries up 15x. Poverty and unemployment at record lows.

Life expectancy? +8 years.

© Sputnik / Vladimir VyatkinA worker of the Moscow Metro sweeps the platform of the Oktyabrskaya station.
A worker of the Moscow Metro sweeps the platform of the Oktyabrskaya station. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
A worker of the Moscow Metro sweeps the platform of the Oktyabrskaya station.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin (from right to left in the foreground) take part in the ceremony of commissioning the Moscow Central Circle (MCC) transport system on Moscow City Day.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin (from right to left in the foreground) take part in the ceremony of commissioning the Moscow Central Circle (MCC) transport system on Moscow City Day. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin (from right to left in the foreground) take part in the ceremony of commissioning the Moscow Central Circle (MCC) transport system on Moscow City Day.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
"We set a goal to become one of the world’s top four economies. And by the way, according to some data — including assessments by the World Bank — just last week they released updated figures placing Russia in fourth place. We’ve now moved ahead of Japan."
Vladimir Putin, 2024
© Sputnik / Igor MikhalevTent city between Red Square and the Rossiya Hotel. People from different Russian cities came to the capital to ask for help and protection of their rights from deputies. November 7, 1990.
Tent city between Red Square and the Rossiya Hotel. People from different Russian cities came to the capital to ask for help and protection of their rights from deputies. November 7, 1990. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Tent city between Red Square and the Rossiya Hotel. People from different Russian cities came to the capital to ask for help and protection of their rights from deputies. November 7, 1990.
© Sputnik / Igor Mikhalev
© Sputnik / Vladimir AstapkovichThe building of the State Historical Museum in Moscow.
The building of the State Historical Museum in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
The building of the State Historical Museum in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich

World’s Largest Grain Exporter

In 1998, Russia’s agro-industrial complex was at its lowest point in history.
© Sputnik / Oleg LastochkinA woman feeds geese
A woman feeds geese - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
A woman feeds geese
© Sputnik / Oleg Lastochkin
Today, Russia is the world's largest wheat supplier.
© Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov / Go to the mediabankCombine harvesters from the Rostselmash enterprise are harvesting wheat at the Demetra peasant farm in the village of Bolshaya Neklinovka in the Rostov Region.
Combine harvesters from the Rostselmash enterprise are harvesting wheat at the Demetra peasant farm in the village of Bolshaya Neklinovka in the Rostov Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Combine harvesters from the Rostselmash enterprise are harvesting wheat at the Demetra peasant farm in the village of Bolshaya Neklinovka in the Rostov Region.
© Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov
/
Go to the mediabank
"A well-known and fundamental truth, captured in the simple phrase 'Bread is the staff of life,' hasn’t gone anywhere. And perhaps, given the conditions we live in today — especially what’s happening on global food markets — this law is more important than ever."
Vladimir Putin, 2022
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a visit to the agricultural enterprise "Rassvet" in Stavropol Krai.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a visit to the agricultural enterprise Rassvet in Stavropol Krai. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a visit to the agricultural enterprise "Rassvet" in Stavropol Krai.
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
/
Go to the mediabank

Reunification With Crimea

In 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia through a referendum. In 2022, after 8 years of resisting the bandit regime in Kiev, Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye followed suit.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankAn old ship in Streletskaya Bay of Sevastopol.
An old ship in Streletskaya Bay of Sevastopol. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
An old ship in Streletskaya Bay of Sevastopol.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Vasilenko / Go to the mediabankOpponents of the ratification of the agreement to extend the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea until 2042 at a rally.
Opponents of the ratification of the agreement to extend the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea until 2042 at a rally. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Opponents of the ratification of the agreement to extend the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea until 2042 at a rally.
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Vasilenko
/
Go to the mediabank
"We are against a military alliance setting up camp right 'outside our fence', on our historic lands. I just can’t imagine us visiting NATO sailors in Sevastopol — they’re good guys, but it’s better if they come visit our Sevastopol."
Vladimir Putin, 2014

Second Strongest Army in the World

Russia’s army rose from the '90s collapse to face NATO head-on in Ukraine. In 2018, Putin unveiled hypersonics and underwater drones. By November 2024, Russia struck a key Ukrainian defense site in Dnepropetrovsk with its cutting-edge Oreshnik missile.
© Sputnik / Vladimir VyatkinRussian serviceman repairs military equipment (2000)
Russian serviceman repairs military equipment (2000) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Russian serviceman repairs military equipment (2000)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
© Sputnik / Vladimir RodionovThen acting President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in the cockpit of a Su-27 interceptor fighter after a flight from Krasnodar to Chechnya to present awards to Russian paratroopers.
Then acting President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in the cockpit of a Su-27 interceptor fighter after a flight from Krasnodar to Chechnya to present awards to Russian paratroopers. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Then acting President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in the cockpit of a Su-27 interceptor fighter after a flight from Krasnodar to Chechnya to present awards to Russian paratroopers.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
"Our experience in conducting the Special Military Operation is being studied — without any exaggeration — by all the world’s armies, leading players in the global arms industry, and high-tech companies."
Vladimir Putin, 2025
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankSupreme Commander-in-Chief, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to a military training ground of the Western Military District in the Ryazan Region to inspect the progress of training of mobilized military personnel.
Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to a military training ground of the Western Military District in the Ryazan Region to inspect the progress of training of mobilized military personnel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to a military training ground of the Western Military District in the Ryazan Region to inspect the progress of training of mobilized military personnel.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to JSC Scientific and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod in Nizhny Tagil.
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to JSC Scientific and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod in Nizhny Tagil. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to JSC Scientific and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod in Nizhny Tagil.
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankJuly 28, 2024. President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin at the Main Naval Parade on the occasion of the Day of the Russian Navy.
July 28, 2024. President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin at the Main Naval Parade on the occasion of the Day of the Russian Navy. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
July 28, 2024. President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin at the Main Naval Parade on the occasion of the Day of the Russian Navy.
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Multipolar World

In his landmark Munich speech (2007), Putin condemned NATO’s expansion and called for an end to the unipolar world. Russia will follow an independent foreign policy, Putin warned. The era of multipolarity had begun.
© Sputnik / Dmitry AstakhovRussian President Vladimir Putin is seen at the 43rd Munich Security Conference. File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at the 43rd Munich Security Conference. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at the 43rd Munich Security Conference. File photo
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov
"A unipolar world means a single center of power, a single center of influence, a single center of decision-making. This is unacceptable for the world. It is destructive — even for the hegemon itself."
Vladimir Putin, 2007
© Фотохост-агентство brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankBRICS Summit in Kazan (2024) Attracts Record Number of Guests Despite ‘Sanctions Regime’
BRICS Summit in Kazan (2024) Attracts Record Number of Guests Despite ‘Sanctions Regime’ - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
BRICS Summit in Kazan (2024) Attracts Record Number of Guests Despite ‘Sanctions Regime’
© Фотохост-агентство brics-russia2024.ru
/
Go to the mediabank

Combating ISIS*

In 2015–2016, Russia dealt a major blow to terrorists in Syria. The liberation of Palmyra — an ancient city ravaged by extremists — became possible thanks to a well-planned operation and the involvement of Russian forces.
"We will never forget the losses and sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism — both here in Syria and back home in Russia."
Vladimir Putin, 2017
© Sputnik / Russian Defense MinistryJune 6, 2016. The historical and architectural complex of Ancient Palmyra in the Syrian province of Homs.
June 6, 2016. The historical and architectural complex of Ancient Palmyra in the Syrian province of Homs. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
June 6, 2016. The historical and architectural complex of Ancient Palmyra in the Syrian province of Homs.
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankBroadcast of an address by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Roman Amphitheater of Syrian Palmyra, liberated from the terrorists of the ISIS*
Broadcast of an address by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Roman Amphitheater of Syrian Palmyra, liberated from the terrorists of the ISIS* - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Broadcast of an address by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Roman Amphitheater of Syrian Palmyra, liberated from the terrorists of the ISIS*
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank

Global Powerhouse

From India to Iran, China to North Korea and Turkiye — Putin forged a web of strategic alliances. Russia planted its flag in Syria with its first overseas base, gained ground in Africa, and flipped its energy map post-2022. Today, Rosatom is building nuclear plants worldwide.
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and US journalist Tucker Carlson. File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US journalist Tucker Carlson. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US journalist Tucker Carlson. File photo
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
"The West insists on a so-called ‘rules-based order.’ But where did these rules come from? Who’s seen them? Who agreed to them? Russia is a great, thousand-year-old power — a civilization-state — and it will not live by rigged, fake rules."
Vladimir Putin, 2023
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the United Arab Emirates on December 6, 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the United Arab Emirates on December 6, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the United Arab Emirates on December 6, 2023.
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit the MAKS-2019 air show on August 27, 2019.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit the MAKS-2019 air show on August 27, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit the MAKS-2019 air show on August 27, 2019.
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Norh Korean leader Kim Jong-un are seen in the Aurus car in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Norh Korean leader Kim Jong-un are seen in the Aurus car in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Norh Korean leader Kim Jong-un are seen in the Aurus car in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024.
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankJuly 4, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a joint photo session of the heads of delegations of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
July 4, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a joint photo session of the heads of delegations of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
July 4, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a joint photo session of the heads of delegations of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Leader of the 21st Century

“What does it mean to truly fulfill yourself? It’s about finding satisfaction in what you do. It’s both the result and the recognition that matter,” Putin once said.
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy / Go to the mediabankDecember 10, 2010. Then Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin plays the piano at a charity concert at the Ice Palace in St. Petersburg.
December 10, 2010. Then Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin plays the piano at a charity concert at the Ice Palace in St. Petersburg. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
December 10, 2010. Then Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin plays the piano at a charity concert at the Ice Palace in St. Petersburg.
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
© SputnikPutin at judo. From the archive of the press service of the President of the Russian Federation.
Putin at judo. From the archive of the press service of the President of the Russian Federation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Putin at judo. From the archive of the press service of the President of the Russian Federation.
© Sputnik
"What does it mean to fulfill yourself to the fullest? It’s finding satisfaction in what you do. It’s both the result and the recognition that matter. The result alone is important — but people also need feedback."
Vladimir Putin, 2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin. File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
/
Go to the mediabank
* Terrorist organization banned in Russia
