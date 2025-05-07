How Putin Transformed Russia
10:40 GMT 07.05.2025 (Updated: 11:39 GMT 07.05.2025)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankMay 7, 2024 inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo
Subscribe
In 25 years, Russia rose from the ruins of the '90s to a global power with a $6.94 trillion economy.
Fight Against Terror
Putin crushed CIA-backed militants in the North Caucasus, taking out key terror leaders and overhauling governance. The number of terrorist attacks in the region dropped tenfold. Today, the region attracts tens of thousands of tourists.
© Sputnik / Igor MikhalevMilitary operations in Grozny, August 1996. Armored vehicles of the Russian Interior Troops near destroyed houses in the city center.
Military operations in Grozny, August 1996. Armored vehicles of the Russian Interior Troops near destroyed houses in the city center.
© Sputnik / Igor Mikhalev
© Sputnik / Igor MikhalevChechen conflict 1994-1996. Destroyed city center of Grozny.
Chechen conflict 1994-1996. Destroyed city center of Grozny.
© Sputnik / Igor Mikhalev
"Russian aircraft are striking, and will continue to strike, only terrorist bases in Chechnya — and this will go on no matter where the terrorists are. We will hunt them down everywhere: in the airport? Then in the airport. Excuse me, but if we catch them in the toilet — we’ll wipe them out right there in the outhouse. That’s it. The issue is closed — once and for all."
© Sputnik / Said Tsarnaev / Go to the mediabankParticipants in a rally in the center of Grozny dedicated to National Unity Day.
Participants in a rally in the center of Grozny dedicated to National Unity Day.
© Sputnik / Said Tsarnaev/
© Sputnik / Ekaterina ChesnokovaSkyscrapers of the Grozny City complex and the Heart of Chechnya mosque named after Akhmat Kadyrov.
Skyscrapers of the Grozny City complex and the Heart of Chechnya mosque named after Akhmat Kadyrov.
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
One of the World's Leading Economies
Russia jumped from the world’s 10th to 4th largest economy by GDP volume.
© Sputnik / Dmitry KorobeinikovWomen beg at a food kiosk on a Moscow street. 1998
Women beg at a food kiosk on a Moscow street. 1998
© Sputnik / Dmitry Korobeinikov
Pensioner in a grocery store, Moscow, 2025
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev/
Salaries up 15x. Poverty and unemployment at record lows.
Life expectancy? +8 years.
© Sputnik / Vladimir VyatkinA worker of the Moscow Metro sweeps the platform of the Oktyabrskaya station.
A worker of the Moscow Metro sweeps the platform of the Oktyabrskaya station.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin (from right to left in the foreground) take part in the ceremony of commissioning the Moscow Central Circle (MCC) transport system on Moscow City Day.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin (from right to left in the foreground) take part in the ceremony of commissioning the Moscow Central Circle (MCC) transport system on Moscow City Day.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev/
"We set a goal to become one of the world’s top four economies. And by the way, according to some data — including assessments by the World Bank — just last week they released updated figures placing Russia in fourth place. We’ve now moved ahead of Japan."
© Sputnik / Igor MikhalevTent city between Red Square and the Rossiya Hotel. People from different Russian cities came to the capital to ask for help and protection of their rights from deputies. November 7, 1990.
Tent city between Red Square and the Rossiya Hotel. People from different Russian cities came to the capital to ask for help and protection of their rights from deputies. November 7, 1990.
© Sputnik / Igor Mikhalev
© Sputnik / Vladimir AstapkovichThe building of the State Historical Museum in Moscow.
The building of the State Historical Museum in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
World’s Largest Grain Exporter
In 1998, Russia’s agro-industrial complex was at its lowest point in history.
© Sputnik / Oleg LastochkinA woman feeds geese
A woman feeds geese
© Sputnik / Oleg Lastochkin
Today, Russia is the world's largest wheat supplier.
© Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov / Go to the mediabankCombine harvesters from the Rostselmash enterprise are harvesting wheat at the Demetra peasant farm in the village of Bolshaya Neklinovka in the Rostov Region.
Combine harvesters from the Rostselmash enterprise are harvesting wheat at the Demetra peasant farm in the village of Bolshaya Neklinovka in the Rostov Region.
© Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov/
"A well-known and fundamental truth, captured in the simple phrase 'Bread is the staff of life,' hasn’t gone anywhere. And perhaps, given the conditions we live in today — especially what’s happening on global food markets — this law is more important than ever."
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a visit to the agricultural enterprise "Rassvet" in Stavropol Krai.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a visit to the agricultural enterprise "Rassvet" in Stavropol Krai.
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin/
Reunification With Crimea
In 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia through a referendum. In 2022, after 8 years of resisting the bandit regime in Kiev, Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye followed suit.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankAn old ship in Streletskaya Bay of Sevastopol.
An old ship in Streletskaya Bay of Sevastopol.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy/
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Vasilenko / Go to the mediabankOpponents of the ratification of the agreement to extend the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea until 2042 at a rally.
Opponents of the ratification of the agreement to extend the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea until 2042 at a rally.
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Vasilenko/
"We are against a military alliance setting up camp right 'outside our fence', on our historic lands. I just can’t imagine us visiting NATO sailors in Sevastopol — they’re good guys, but it’s better if they come visit our Sevastopol."
Second Strongest Army in the World
Russia’s army rose from the '90s collapse to face NATO head-on in Ukraine. In 2018, Putin unveiled hypersonics and underwater drones. By November 2024, Russia struck a key Ukrainian defense site in Dnepropetrovsk with its cutting-edge Oreshnik missile.
© Sputnik / Vladimir VyatkinRussian serviceman repairs military equipment (2000)
Russian serviceman repairs military equipment (2000)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
© Sputnik / Vladimir RodionovThen acting President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in the cockpit of a Su-27 interceptor fighter after a flight from Krasnodar to Chechnya to present awards to Russian paratroopers.
Then acting President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in the cockpit of a Su-27 interceptor fighter after a flight from Krasnodar to Chechnya to present awards to Russian paratroopers.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
"Our experience in conducting the Special Military Operation is being studied — without any exaggeration — by all the world’s armies, leading players in the global arms industry, and high-tech companies."
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankSupreme Commander-in-Chief, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to a military training ground of the Western Military District in the Ryazan Region to inspect the progress of training of mobilized military personnel.
Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to a military training ground of the Western Military District in the Ryazan Region to inspect the progress of training of mobilized military personnel.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev/
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to JSC Scientific and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod in Nizhny Tagil.
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to JSC Scientific and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod in Nizhny Tagil.
© POOL/
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankJuly 28, 2024. President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin at the Main Naval Parade on the occasion of the Day of the Russian Navy.
July 28, 2024. President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin at the Main Naval Parade on the occasion of the Day of the Russian Navy.
Multipolar World
In his landmark Munich speech (2007), Putin condemned NATO’s expansion and called for an end to the unipolar world. Russia will follow an independent foreign policy, Putin warned. The era of multipolarity had begun.
© Sputnik / Dmitry AstakhovRussian President Vladimir Putin is seen at the 43rd Munich Security Conference. File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at the 43rd Munich Security Conference. File photo
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov
"A unipolar world means a single center of power, a single center of influence, a single center of decision-making. This is unacceptable for the world. It is destructive — even for the hegemon itself."
© Фотохост-агентство brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankBRICS Summit in Kazan (2024) Attracts Record Number of Guests Despite ‘Sanctions Regime’
BRICS Summit in Kazan (2024) Attracts Record Number of Guests Despite ‘Sanctions Regime’
© Фотохост-агентство brics-russia2024.ru/
Combating ISIS*
In 2015–2016, Russia dealt a major blow to terrorists in Syria. The liberation of Palmyra — an ancient city ravaged by extremists — became possible thanks to a well-planned operation and the involvement of Russian forces.
"We will never forget the losses and sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism — both here in Syria and back home in Russia."
© Sputnik / Russian Defense MinistryJune 6, 2016. The historical and architectural complex of Ancient Palmyra in the Syrian province of Homs.
June 6, 2016. The historical and architectural complex of Ancient Palmyra in the Syrian province of Homs.
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankBroadcast of an address by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Roman Amphitheater of Syrian Palmyra, liberated from the terrorists of the ISIS*
Broadcast of an address by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Roman Amphitheater of Syrian Palmyra, liberated from the terrorists of the ISIS*
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov/
Global Powerhouse
From India to Iran, China to North Korea and Turkiye — Putin forged a web of strategic alliances. Russia planted its flag in Syria with its first overseas base, gained ground in Africa, and flipped its energy map post-2022. Today, Rosatom is building nuclear plants worldwide.
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and US journalist Tucker Carlson. File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US journalist Tucker Carlson. File photo
"The West insists on a so-called ‘rules-based order.’ But where did these rules come from? Who’s seen them? Who agreed to them? Russia is a great, thousand-year-old power — a civilization-state — and it will not live by rigged, fake rules."
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the United Arab Emirates on December 6, 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the United Arab Emirates on December 6, 2023.
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit the MAKS-2019 air show on August 27, 2019.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit the MAKS-2019 air show on August 27, 2019.
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev/
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Norh Korean leader Kim Jong-un are seen in the Aurus car in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Norh Korean leader Kim Jong-un are seen in the Aurus car in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024.
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankJuly 4, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a joint photo session of the heads of delegations of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
July 4, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a joint photo session of the heads of delegations of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Leader of the 21st Century
“What does it mean to truly fulfill yourself? It’s about finding satisfaction in what you do. It’s both the result and the recognition that matter,” Putin once said.
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy / Go to the mediabankDecember 10, 2010. Then Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin plays the piano at a charity concert at the Ice Palace in St. Petersburg.
December 10, 2010. Then Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin plays the piano at a charity concert at the Ice Palace in St. Petersburg.
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy/
© SputnikPutin at judo. From the archive of the press service of the President of the Russian Federation.
Putin at judo. From the archive of the press service of the President of the Russian Federation.
© Sputnik
"What does it mean to fulfill yourself to the fullest? It’s finding satisfaction in what you do. It’s both the result and the recognition that matter. The result alone is important — but people also need feedback."
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin/
* Terrorist organization banned in Russia