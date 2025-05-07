https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/how-putin-transformed-russia-1121994048.html

How Putin Transformed Russia

How Putin Transformed Russia

In 25 years, Russia rose from the ruins of the '90s to a global power with a $6.94 trillion economy

Fight Against TerrorPutin crushed CIA-backed militants in the North Caucasus, taking out key terror leaders and overhauling governance. The number of terrorist attacks in the region dropped tenfold. Today, the region attracts tens of thousands of tourists.One of the World's Leading EconomiesRussia jumped from the world’s 10th to 4th largest economy by GDP volume.World’s Largest Grain ExporterIn 1998, Russia’s agro-industrial complex was at its lowest point in history. Today, Russia is the world's largest wheat supplier.Reunification With CrimeaIn 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia through a referendum. In 2022, after 8 years of resisting the bandit regime in Kiev, Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye followed suit.Second Strongest Army in the WorldRussia’s army rose from the '90s collapse to face NATO head-on in Ukraine. In 2018, Putin unveiled hypersonics and underwater drones. By November 2024, Russia struck a key Ukrainian defense site in Dnepropetrovsk with its cutting-edge Oreshnik missile.Multipolar WorldIn his landmark Munich speech (2007), Putin condemned NATO’s expansion and called for an end to the unipolar world. Russia will follow an independent foreign policy, Putin warned. The era of multipolarity had begun.Combating ISIS*In 2015–2016, Russia dealt a major blow to terrorists in Syria. The liberation of Palmyra — an ancient city ravaged by extremists — became possible thanks to a well-planned operation and the involvement of Russian forces.Global PowerhouseFrom India to Iran, China to North Korea and Turkiye — Putin forged a web of strategic alliances. Russia planted its flag in Syria with its first overseas base, gained ground in Africa, and flipped its energy map post-2022. Today, Rosatom is building nuclear plants worldwide.Leader of the 21st Century“What does it mean to truly fulfill yourself? It’s about finding satisfaction in what you do. It’s both the result and the recognition that matter,” Putin once said.* Terrorist organization banned in Russia

