https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/putin-lauds-russia-china-relations-as-mutually-beneficial-1122005703.html
Putin Lauds Russia-China Relations as Mutually Beneficial
Putin Lauds Russia-China Relations as Mutually Beneficial
Sputnik International
In turn, Xi stressed that China is ready to preserve the historic truth about the WWII alongside with Russia.
2025-05-08T08:19+0000
2025-05-08T08:19+0000
2025-05-08T08:19+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
china
xi jinping
wwii
great patriotic war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/08/1122005810_0:0:3018:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_436b16bb560ea79f3542107fb6434d54.jpg
Key statements by Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping: In turn, Xi Jinping said that he is very happy to take part in celebrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory.
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/08/1122005810_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96ce4dd6fb35fcf26846662f5701304f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin-xi talks, putin wwii, xi comes to moscow, putin-xi red square, putin-xi meeting wwii
putin-xi talks, putin wwii, xi comes to moscow, putin-xi red square, putin-xi meeting wwii
Putin Lauds Russia-China Relations as Mutually Beneficial
Russia and China together protect the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War and counteract manifestations of Nazism, the Russian president said.
Key statements by Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping:
The fraternal bond between the peoples of Russia and China forms the foundation of the countries' relations.
Russia and China are developing ties for the benefit of their peoples, without being against any other countries.
The governments of Russia and China are working on implementing the full range of bilateral agreements.
Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow is of great importance for Russia
Putin thanked Xi Jinping for the decision to share the 80th anniversary of the Victory celebration with Russia, adding that he is ready to pay an official visit to China again
In turn, Xi Jinping said that he is very happy to take part in celebrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory.
"China and Russia are ready to defend the truth about the history of World War II."