International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/putin-lauds-russia-china-relations-as-mutually-beneficial-1122005703.html
Putin Lauds Russia-China Relations as Mutually Beneficial
Putin Lauds Russia-China Relations as Mutually Beneficial
Sputnik International
In turn, Xi stressed that China is ready to preserve the historic truth about the WWII alongside with Russia.
2025-05-08T08:19+0000
2025-05-08T08:19+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
china
xi jinping
wwii
great patriotic war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/08/1122005810_0:0:3018:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_436b16bb560ea79f3542107fb6434d54.jpg
Key statements by Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping: In turn, Xi Jinping said that he is very happy to take part in celebrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory.
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/08/1122005810_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96ce4dd6fb35fcf26846662f5701304f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin-xi talks, putin wwii, xi comes to moscow, putin-xi red square, putin-xi meeting wwii
putin-xi talks, putin wwii, xi comes to moscow, putin-xi red square, putin-xi meeting wwii

Putin Lauds Russia-China Relations as Mutually Beneficial

08:19 GMT 08.05.2025
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin and Xi Jinping
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2025
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia and China together protect the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War and counteract manifestations of Nazism, the Russian president said.
Key statements by Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping:
The fraternal bond between the peoples of Russia and China forms the foundation of the countries' relations.
Russia and China are developing ties for the benefit of their peoples, without being against any other countries.
The governments of Russia and China are working on implementing the full range of bilateral agreements.
Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow is of great importance for Russia
Putin thanked Xi Jinping for the decision to share the 80th anniversary of the Victory celebration with Russia, adding that he is ready to pay an official visit to China again
In turn, Xi Jinping said that he is very happy to take part in celebrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory.
"China and Russia are ready to defend the truth about the history of World War II."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала