https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/putin-lauds-russia-china-relations-as-mutually-beneficial-1122005703.html

Putin Lauds Russia-China Relations as Mutually Beneficial

Putin Lauds Russia-China Relations as Mutually Beneficial

Sputnik International

In turn, Xi stressed that China is ready to preserve the historic truth about the WWII alongside with Russia.

2025-05-08T08:19+0000

2025-05-08T08:19+0000

2025-05-08T08:19+0000

world

russia

vladimir putin

china

xi jinping

wwii

great patriotic war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/08/1122005810_0:0:3018:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_436b16bb560ea79f3542107fb6434d54.jpg

Key statements by Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping: In turn, Xi Jinping said that he is very happy to take part in celebrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory.

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin-xi talks, putin wwii, xi comes to moscow, putin-xi red square, putin-xi meeting wwii