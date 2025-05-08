https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/russia-china-ties-most-important-stabilizing-factor-in-international-arena---putin-1122006731.html

Russia-China Ties Most Important Stabilizing Factor in International Arena - Putin

Ties between Russia and China are the most important stabilizing factor in the international arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"In the context of a difficult geopolitical situation and global uncertainty, the Russian-Chinese foreign policy nexus is the most important stabilizing factor in the international arena," Putin said at the expanded-format talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.The cooperation of the two nations will continue to develop for the benefit of the Chinese and Russian peoples, he added.Mutual Protection of Investments Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the conclusion of agreements on the promotion and mutual protection of investments between Russia and China.Russia has become the world's top importer of Chinese cars, the president said, adding that Russia is also ready to expand the range of Russian agricultural products to China.Additionally, Putin said that Russia and China intend to further modernize the transport infrastructure. Putin also proposed to review in detail practical aspects of China-Russia cooperation.The Russian leader also said that he and Xi Jinping held an in-depth, meaningful exchange of views and outlined plans for future work during the narrow-format talks earlier in the day.

