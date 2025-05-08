Russia-China Ties Most Important Stabilizing Factor in International Arena - Putin
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 21, 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ties between Russia and China are the most important stabilizing factor in the international arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"In the context of a difficult geopolitical situation and global uncertainty, the Russian-Chinese foreign policy nexus is the most important stabilizing factor in the international arena," Putin said at the expanded-format talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.
The cooperation of the two nations will continue to develop for the benefit of the Chinese and Russian peoples, he added.
Mutual Protection of Investments
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the conclusion of agreements on the promotion and mutual protection of investments between Russia and China.
"Today we will sign updated intergovernmental agreements on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, which, I am sure, will have a positive impact on the formation of a more favorable business environment and will give a serious impetus to the development of our economic cooperation," Putin said.
Russia has become the world's top importer of Chinese cars, the president said, adding that Russia is also ready to expand the range of Russian agricultural products to China.
"For our part, we intend to continue to create comfortable conditions for the activities of companies from China in Russia," the president said.
Additionally, Putin said that Russia and China intend to further modernize the transport infrastructure.
Putin also proposed to review in detail practical aspects of China-Russia cooperation.
"Mr. Xi Jinping, dear friend, distinguished colleagues, today at the expanded talks with the participation of delegations, we will review in detail the practical aspects of our cooperation in various areas. Traditionally, the chairmen of the five intergovernmental commissions from both sides will report on the work of the five intergovernmental commissions, and our foreign ministers will discuss cooperation in the global arena," Putin said at the beginning of the expanded talks.
The Russian leader also said that he and Xi Jinping held an in-depth, meaningful exchange of views and outlined plans for future work during the narrow-format talks earlier in the day.
"The governments of our countries are working effectively. Systematic measures are being taken that will increase the level of financial and technical independence of our cooperation," Putin added.