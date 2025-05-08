https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/russian-direct-investment-fund-ceo-calls-talks-between-russia-china-constructive-1122009464.html
Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Calls Talks Between Russia, China 'Constructive'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday that the meeting between the Russian and Chinese delegations in Moscow was "constructive."
"Russia will continue win-win economic and investment cooperation with China. Constructive meeting with the Chinese delegation in Moscow today," Dmitriev said on X.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in the Kremlin for talks in narrow and expanded formats. The Russian delegation is comprised of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and other senior officials. Xi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday and will take part in the May 9 Victory Day events on Friday.