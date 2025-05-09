https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/full-video-80th-anniversary-of-wwii-victory-day-military-parade-on-red-square-1122016924.html

Full Video: 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory Day Military Parade on Red Square

Sputnik International

On May 9, Moscow's Red Square hosted the annual Victory Day parade, celebrating one of Russia's most significant historical events of the 20th century.

The parade began with a speech by President Vladimir Putin, who highlighted Russia's deep spiritual ties to its past and how it continues to influence the present. At the Victory Day Parade held on May 9 in Moscow, Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian citizens on the triumphant victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).The event featured all branches of Russia’s Armed Forces, impressive military equipment, and a much-anticipated flyover.Watch Sputnik's captivating video of the event!

