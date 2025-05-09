https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/full-video-80th-anniversary-of-wwii-victory-day-military-parade-on-red-square-1122016924.html
Full Video: 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory Day Military Parade on Red Square
Full Video: 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory Day Military Parade on Red Square
Sputnik International
On May 9, Moscow's Red Square hosted the annual Victory Day parade, celebrating one of Russia's most significant historical events of the 20th century.
2025-05-09T11:47+0000
2025-05-09T11:47+0000
2025-05-09T11:47+0000
russia
russia
red square
moscow
parade
victory day parade
victory parade
military parade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122016750_0:170:3038:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_f6b02bdcc6e07dcd035bc1a59ee24bbe.jpg
The parade began with a speech by President Vladimir Putin, who highlighted Russia's deep spiritual ties to its past and how it continues to influence the present. At the Victory Day Parade held on May 9 in Moscow, Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian citizens on the triumphant victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).The event featured all branches of Russia’s Armed Forces, impressive military equipment, and a much-anticipated flyover.Watch Sputnik's captivating video of the event!
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122016750_154:0:2885:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6fd9388524caf4ea18eb25b5de437146.jpg
Full Video: Victory Day Military Parade on Red Square
Sputnik International
Full Video: Victory Day Military Parade on Red Square
2025-05-09T11:47+0000
true
PT108M44S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
victory day military parade, russia's most significant historical events, moscow's red square
victory day military parade, russia's most significant historical events, moscow's red square
Full Video: 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory Day Military Parade on Red Square
On May 9, Moscow's Red Square hosted the annual Victory Day parade, celebrating one of Russia's most significant historical events of the 20th century.
The parade began with a speech by President Vladimir Putin, who highlighted Russia's deep spiritual ties to its past and how it continues to influence the present. At the Victory Day Parade held on May 9 in Moscow, Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian citizens on the triumphant victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).
The event featured all branches of Russia’s Armed Forces, impressive military equipment, and a much-anticipated flyover.
Watch Sputnik's captivating video of the event!