https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/over-60-military-vehicles-prepared-for-victory-day-parade-in-moscow-by-uralvagonzavod--1122015736.html

Over 60 Military Vehicles Prepared for Victory Day Parade in Moscow by Uralvagonzavod

This Victory Day, Uralvagonzavod, part of the Rostec State Corporation, displayed a powerful tribute blending legendary heritage with modern might.

2025-05-09T10:34+0000

2025-05-09T10:34+0000

2025-05-09T10:34+0000

russia

uralvagonzavod

t-34-85

moscow

wwii victory day

victory day

victory day parade

victory parade

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122015392_0:146:2800:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_5f69bceb62ae0248c51f00126113f183.jpg

Tribute to Heroes: Restored T-34-85 tanks & SU-100 SPGs rolled out to mark the 80th anniversary of the great victory. Modern Might: A full battalion of T-90M Proryv, T-72B3M, and T-80BVM tanks – equipped with anti-drone & EW systems – marched before their deployment to the SMO zone.

moscow

2025

News

