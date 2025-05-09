International
Over 60 Military Vehicles Prepared for Victory Day Parade in Moscow by Uralvagonzavod
Over 60 Military Vehicles Prepared for Victory Day Parade in Moscow by Uralvagonzavod
This Victory Day, Uralvagonzavod, part of the Rostec State Corporation, displayed a powerful tribute blending legendary heritage with modern might.
Tribute to Heroes: Restored T-34-85 tanks &amp; SU-100 SPGs rolled out to mark the 80th anniversary of the great victory. Modern Might: A full battalion of T-90M Proryv, T-72B3M, and T-80BVM tanks – equipped with anti-drone &amp; EW systems – marched before their deployment to the SMO zone.
10:34 GMT 09.05.2025
Russia's fourth-generation main battle tank, the T-90M Proryv (Breakthrough) during Victory Day Parade
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Ministry of Defense
This Victory Day, Uralvagonzavod, part of the Rostec State Corporation, displayed a powerful tribute blending legendary heritage with modern might.
Tribute to Heroes: Restored T-34-85 tanks & SU-100 SPGs rolled out to mark the 80th anniversary of the great victory.
T-34-85 tanks during Victory Day Parade
Modern Might: A full battalion of T-90M Proryv, T-72B3M, and T-80BVM tanks – equipped with anti-drone & EW systems – marched before their deployment to the SMO zone.
Russian T-90M tank during during Victory Day Parade
