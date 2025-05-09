https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/over-60-military-vehicles-prepared-for-victory-day-parade-in-moscow-by-uralvagonzavod--1122015736.html
Over 60 Military Vehicles Prepared for Victory Day Parade in Moscow by Uralvagonzavod
This Victory Day, Uralvagonzavod, part of the Rostec State Corporation, displayed a powerful tribute blending legendary heritage with modern might.
Tribute to Heroes: Restored T-34-85 tanks & SU-100 SPGs rolled out to mark the 80th anniversary of the great victory. Modern Might: A full battalion of T-90M Proryv, T-72B3M, and T-80BVM tanks – equipped with anti-drone & EW systems – marched before their deployment to the SMO zone.
Tribute to Heroes: Restored T-34-85 tanks & SU-100 SPGs rolled out to mark the 80th anniversary of the great victory.
Modern Might: A full battalion of T-90M Proryv, T-72B3M, and T-80BVM tanks – equipped with anti-drone & EW systems – marched before their deployment to the SMO zone.