Sputnik to Broadcast Victory Day Parade Live from Moscow
Sputnik to Broadcast Victory Day Parade Live from Moscow
Sputnik International
Victory Day has been observed annually on May 9 since 1945, being one of the most revered and widely celebrated public holidays in Russia, with parades... 09.05.2025
Sputnik will to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the military parade in Moscow's Red Square to celebrate the 80th anniversary of victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, part of World War II.
Sputnik to Broadcast Victory Day Parade Live from Moscow

05:30 GMT 09.05.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankRussian Su-25 jet aircrafts release smoke in the colours of the Russian national flag during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia
Russian Su-25 jet aircrafts release smoke in the colours of the Russian national flag during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Victory Day has been observed annually on May 9 since 1945, being one of the most revered and widely celebrated public holidays in Russia, with parades, fireworks, and concerts across the country.
Sputnik will to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the military parade in Moscow’s Red Square to celebrate the 80th anniversary of victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, part of World War II.
