Sputnik to Broadcast Victory Day Parade Live from Moscow
Victory Day has been observed annually on May 9 since 1945, being one of the most revered and widely celebrated public holidays in Russia, with parades, fireworks, and concerts across the country.
Sputnik will to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the military parade in Moscow’s Red Square to celebrate the 80th anniversary of victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, part of World War II.
Russian military personnel, as well as heroes of the special military operation and foreign soldiers from Global South countries, will take part in the parade, Sputnik’s correspondent reports.
