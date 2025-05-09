https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/sputnik-to-broadcast-victory-day-parade-live-from-moscow-1122010497.html

Sputnik to Broadcast Victory Day Parade Live from Moscow

Victory Day has been observed annually on May 9 since 1945, being one of the most revered and widely celebrated public holidays in Russia, with parades... 09.05.2025, Sputnik International

Sputnik will to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the military parade in Moscow’s Red Square to celebrate the 80th anniversary of victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, part of World War II.

