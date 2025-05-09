https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/victory-day-in-moscow-showcases-strength-of-strategic-partnership-between-russia-china-1122019469.html
Victory Day in Moscow Showcases Strength of Strategic Partnership Between Russia, China
Sputnik International
The Red Army helped China “get rid of the Japanese invaders” during WWII, and the Victory Day celebration in Moscow attended by Presidents Putin and Xi was not only a “great moment” of commemoration of the victory over fascism, but a symbol of the ongoing struggle for the future of the planet, says Beijing-based China Forum expert John Gong.
“The fact that President Xi went and participated in the military parade and watching the military parade together with 27 world leaders clearly shows that Russia is not alone right now,” Gong stressed, pointing out that Putin and Xi sat next to one another and conversed through much of the parade.Military CapabilitiesThe “impressive performance” put on by the Russian Armed Forces commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War shows off hardware while instilling patriotism, courage, and a sense of belonging and pride, says University of International Business and Economics professor John Gong.Russia's Eastward PivotCooperation with Asian nations and especially China has reached “a new level,” from politics and economics to energy, aerospace, high tech and even national security, says prolific Beijing-based economics professor John Gong.“Russia’s entire economy is reoriented towards the East,” Gong told Sputnik, emphasizing that the relationship has advanced greatly in a very short period of time, and that the “very close relationship between the two countries” continues to grow and overcome challenges.Making HistoryThe “transformational” maritime route needs Russian investment in infrastructure, and Chinese traffic to make it commercially viable, says prolific Beijing-based economics professor John Gong.
