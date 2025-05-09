https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/watch-live-moscow-hosts-military-parade-to-mark-80th-anniversary-of-wwii-victory-1122006947.html

Watch Live: Moscow Hosts Military Parade to Mark 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory

Victory Day has been observed annually on May 9 since 1945, being one of the most revered and widely celebrated public holidays in Russia, with parades, fireworks, and concerts held across the country.

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the military parade in Moscow’s Red Square to celebrate the 80th anniversary of victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, part of World War II.Guests of honor at the parade are the leaders of the post-Soviet republics, including Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his Kazakh and Kyrgyz counterparts Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Dzhaparov, respectively.Also in attendance are President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, as well as Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.The parade is attended by an array of other foreign leaders, among them Chinese President Xi Jinping, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico and Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.

