India Fires Missiles at Three Pakistani Air Bases - Reports

India fired missiles at three Pakistani air bases, Geo News reported, citing the Pakistani Armed Forces' spokesman Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

Indian aircraft fired ground-to-air missiles targeting the Nur Khan, Murid and Shorkot air bases, the report said. Chaudhry said all Pakistan Air Force assets were safe and unharmed. He warned India that Pakistan would respond.

