Putin Proposes Peace Talks With Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul
Putin Proposes Peace Talks With Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul
President Vladimir Putin is delivering a key statement, concluding four days of high-level talks with world leaders gathered in Moscow for the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat. The Kremlin-confirmed address comes as international attention remains sharply focused on Russia's geopolitical stance.
2025-05-10T22:40+0000
2025-05-10T22:40+0000
2025-05-10T22:56+0000
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had earlier characterized the remarks as "informative and substantive," though emphasizing no questions would be taken from journalists. The live statement follows Putin's intensive diplomatic schedule, including bilateral meetings with world leaders during Victory Day celebrations.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
Putin Proposes Peace Talks With Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul
22:40 GMT 10.05.2025 (Updated: 22:56 GMT 10.05.2025)
