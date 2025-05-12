https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/putins-offer-for-direct-talks-with-ukraine-very-good-move---indian-politician-1122038371.html

Putin's Offer for Direct Talks With Ukraine 'Very Good Move' - Indian Politician

Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer for direct talks with Ukraine is a "very good move" that can help address the root causes of the conflict, Savio Rodrigues, a representative of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), told Sputnik.

In the early hours of Sunday, Putin made a televised press statement proposing that Moscow and Kiev resume direct talks without any preconditions in Istanbul on May 15. "I believe President Putin's offer to resume direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul is a very good move. In a world that is progressing and has a futuristic outlook, it is better to avoid conflicts altogether and set in measures to address the root causes. Russia is absolutely within its right to demand a resolution to the root causes of the conflict, which compelled it to launch the Special Military Operation in the first place," Rodrigues said. Russia has always been clear about viewing Ukraine's West-entertained ambition to join NATO and the EU as a potential threat to its security and national interest, the BJP leader in the Velim assembly constituency in Goa pointed out. Asked about US President Donald Trump's attempts to steer the processes around the Ukraine conflict, including his threat to impose more sanctions on Russia, Rodrigues said he did not believe Moscow could be pressured into an unfavorable peace arrangement against its will. "He [Putin] is not going to be intimidated by the threat of additional sanctions or any other blackmail, as we have seen clearly in the last few years," the Indian politician added. Zelensky spoke with Trump over the phone last Thursday and told him that Ukraine was prepared for an immediate 30-day ceasefire with Russia. Trump supported the proposal and vowed further sanctions if the ceasefire is rejected. On Saturday, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland and the UK visited Zelensky in Kiev as part of the so-called "coalition of the willing." An announcement was made following their meeting that Ukraine and its allies were ready to launch a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days starting on Monday. Following Putin's offer of direct talks, Zelensky said he would arrive in Turkey personally on May 15.

