International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/catching-people-like-dogs-in-the-streets--putin-on-forced-mobilization-in-ukraine--1122043493.html
‘Catching People Like Dogs in the Streets’ – Putin on Forced Mobilization in Ukraine
‘Catching People Like Dogs in the Streets’ – Putin on Forced Mobilization in Ukraine
Sputnik International
The Russian President spoke about the practice of forced mobilization in Ukraine during the meeting with members of the Business Russia organization.
2025-05-13T13:30+0000
2025-05-13T13:30+0000
world
ukraine
russia
vladimir putin
mobilization
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0d/1122043832_0:0:2041:1148_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd423618f74e527598872683d7ae8dd.png
‘"If the Kiev authorities are conducting forced mobilization—catching people like dogs in the streets—here, our guys are volunteering, they come on their own. They’re currently catching about 30,000 there, while here, 50-60,000 come on their own every month," Vladimir Putn said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/what-do-ukraines-mass-mobilization-raids-reveal-about-situation-on-the-battlefield-1120533798.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin on forced mobilization in Ukraine
Sputnik International
Putin on forced mobilization in Ukraine
2025-05-13T13:30+0000
true
PT0M55S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0d/1122043832_291:0:1826:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_09a9355610b42885e20cd8c7f9e44059.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin, forced mobilization in ukraine
putin, forced mobilization in ukraine

‘Catching People Like Dogs in the Streets’ – Putin on Forced Mobilization in Ukraine

13:30 GMT 13.05.2025
Subscribe
The Russian President spoke about the practice of forced mobilization in Ukraine during the meeting with members of the Business Russia organization.
‘"If the Kiev authorities are conducting forced mobilization—catching people like dogs in the streets—here, our guys are volunteering, they come on their own. They’re currently catching about 30,000 there, while here, 50-60,000 come on their own every month," Vladimir Putn said.
Screenshot of a conscription-age Ukrainian man struggling against armed police during a large-scale mobilization raid in Kiev, Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2024
Analysis
What Do Ukraine’s Mass Mobilization Raids Reveal About Situation on the Battlefield?
13 October 2024, 14:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала