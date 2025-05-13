https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/catching-people-like-dogs-in-the-streets--putin-on-forced-mobilization-in-ukraine--1122043493.html
‘Catching People Like Dogs in the Streets’ – Putin on Forced Mobilization in Ukraine
The Russian President spoke about the practice of forced mobilization in Ukraine during the meeting with members of the Business Russia organization.
‘"If the Kiev authorities are conducting forced mobilization—catching people like dogs in the streets—here, our guys are volunteering, they come on their own. They’re currently catching about 30,000 there, while here, 50-60,000 come on their own every month," Vladimir Putn said.
13 October 2024, 14:58 GMT