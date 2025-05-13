https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/catching-people-like-dogs-in-the-streets--putin-on-forced-mobilization-in-ukraine--1122043493.html

‘Catching People Like Dogs in the Streets’ – Putin on Forced Mobilization in Ukraine

‘Catching People Like Dogs in the Streets’ – Putin on Forced Mobilization in Ukraine

Sputnik International

The Russian President spoke about the practice of forced mobilization in Ukraine during the meeting with members of the Business Russia organization.

2025-05-13T13:30+0000

2025-05-13T13:30+0000

2025-05-13T13:30+0000

world

ukraine

russia

vladimir putin

mobilization

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0d/1122043832_0:0:2041:1148_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd423618f74e527598872683d7ae8dd.png

‘"If the Kiev authorities are conducting forced mobilization—catching people like dogs in the streets—here, our guys are volunteering, they come on their own. They’re currently catching about 30,000 there, while here, 50-60,000 come on their own every month," Vladimir Putn said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/what-do-ukraines-mass-mobilization-raids-reveal-about-situation-on-the-battlefield-1120533798.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin on forced mobilization in Ukraine Sputnik International Putin on forced mobilization in Ukraine 2025-05-13T13:30+0000 true PT0M55S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, forced mobilization in ukraine