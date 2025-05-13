https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/defeat-by-houthis-reveals-us-military-decline-1122046660.html
Defeat by Houthis Reveals 'US Military Decline'
The humiliation the US suffered at the hands of the Houthis was the product of the United States military's own arrogance, former Pentagon analyst Ret. Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.
Defeat by Houthis Reveals 'US Military Decline'
The humiliation the US suffered at the hands of the Houthis was the product of the United States military’s own arrogance, former Pentagon analyst Ret. Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.
Kwiatkowski compared the US anti-Houthi campaign to the American War for Independence, where the “arrogant” British military grossly overestimated their opponent, “a smaller, tougher, more creative set of people.”
The US military decline, she posits, has been going on for decades but was so far easy to hide because the US never fought serious enemies.
As such, there are three lessons Russia, Iran and China can derive from the US misadventures:
Do not engage in proxy wars
Be aware that people fighting for their land will fight harder and smarter than “a visiting professional army”
If you have to fight people who fight for their lives and their way of life, prepare to be ruthless and to emulate their tactics and strategies
Donald Trump’s attempt to sell the US withdrawal from the anti-Houthi campaign as a success does not seem militarily credible, though the material losses the US suffered in the form of lost aircraft and downed Reaper drones are a “good reason to regroup.”