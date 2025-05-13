https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/defeat-by-houthis-reveals-us-military-decline-1122046660.html

Defeat by Houthis Reveals 'US Military Decline'

The humiliation the US suffered at the hands of the Houthis was the product of the United States military’s own arrogance, former Pentagon analyst Ret. Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.

Kwiatkowski compared the US anti-Houthi campaign to the American War for Independence, where the “arrogant” British military grossly overestimated their opponent, “a smaller, tougher, more creative set of people.”The US military decline, she posits, has been going on for decades but was so far easy to hide because the US never fought serious enemies.As such, there are three lessons Russia, Iran and China can derive from the US misadventures:Donald Trump’s attempt to sell the US withdrawal from the anti-Houthi campaign as a success does not seem militarily credible, though the material losses the US suffered in the form of lost aircraft and downed Reaper drones are a “good reason to regroup.”

