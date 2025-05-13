https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/labour-and-tories-are-two-cheeks-of-the-same-backside--george-galloway-to-sputnik-1122042552.html
This is the UK’s reality now, and no one from either of the two major British political parties is speaking up against this. “The Labour minister's talk is indistinguishable from the Conservative ministers' talk. It's like that moment in Orwell's Animal Farm when the animals looked from man to pig and pig to man and they could no longer tell the difference,” the former British parliamentarian George Galloway told Sputnik.
Imagine that for a second — freezing your own pensioners while funding someone else’s war.
This is the UK’s reality now, and no one from either of the two major British political parties is speaking up against this.
It's like that moment in Orwell's Animal Farm when the animals looked from man to pig and pig to man and they could no longer tell the difference,” the former British parliamentarian George Galloway told Sputnik.