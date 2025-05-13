https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/labour-and-tories-are-two-cheeks-of-the-same-backside--george-galloway-to-sputnik-1122042552.html

Labour and Tories are 'Two Cheeks of the Same Backside' – George Galloway to Sputnik

“The Labour minister's talk is indistinguishable from the Conservative ministers' talk.

This is the UK’s reality now, and no one from either of the two major British political parties is speaking up against this. “The Labour minister's talk is indistinguishable from the Conservative ministers' talk. It's like that moment in Orwell's Animal Farm when the animals looked from man to pig and pig to man and they could no longer tell the difference,” the former British parliamentarian George Galloway told Sputnik.

