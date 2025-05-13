"The United States, despite everything, acts very pragmatically, they do not forget themselves. We still supply nuclear fuel to the United States ... But that's just the way it is. Why? Because it's profitable. And this is good for them. And they have such a significant economic growth, quite decent for them. It is not 4.3%, but still very decent," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Business Russia organization.
Russia Still Supplies Nuclear Fuel to US - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia still supplies nuclear fuel to the United States, the US acts pragmatically and Russia should do the same, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.