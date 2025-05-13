International
'Trump Abandoning Ukraine Would Humiliate Britain's Labour and Conservative Parties'
'Trump Abandoning Ukraine Would Humiliate Britain’s Labour and Conservative Parties'
Don't believe Keir Starmer's threats to send British troop to Ukraine, the former British parliamentarian George Galloway told Sputnik.
2025-05-13T12:25+0000
2025-05-13T12:25+0000
"Let me make a risky analogy. Mussolini went around the world threatening people with Germany's army. The French and the British go around the world threatening people with the American army. But if the American army isn't turning up, has decided that this conflict no longer matters to them, then the rest is just wind. It's just toxic wind," Galloway said.
Galloway on Ukraine
'Trump Abandoning Ukraine Would Humiliate Britain’s Labour and Conservative Parties'

12:25 GMT 13.05.2025
Don’t believe Keir Starmer’s threats to send British troop to Ukraine, the former British parliamentarian George Galloway told Sputnik.
“Let me make a risky analogy. Mussolini went around the world threatening people with Germany's army. The French and the British go around the world threatening people with the American army. But if the American army isn't turning up, has decided that this conflict no longer matters to them, then the rest is just wind. It's just toxic wind,” Galloway said.
