https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/us-hopeful-putin-will-attend-the-istanbul-talks---kellogg--1122044843.html

US Hopeful Putin Will Attend the Istanbul Talks - Kellogg

US Hopeful Putin Will Attend the Istanbul Talks - Kellogg

Sputnik International

Kellogg believes a deal on Ukraine is "a lot closer" than many think, with a potential ceasefire leading to ongoing peace negotiations.

2025-05-13T14:22+0000

2025-05-13T14:22+0000

2025-05-13T14:22+0000

world

us

vladimir putin

keith kellogg

donald trump

ukraine

russia

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe1c950418dedcb74403b07b2af5ae7c.jpg

Putin proposed that Russia and Ukraine resume direct talks without preconditions in Istanbul on May 15. Trump quickly supported the idea, calling on Zelensky to accept Putin's offer immediately. Zelensky has since confirmed he will attend the talks in Turkiye. The US already has a "term sheet" ready for the talks, outlining key negotiation topics, and discussions about troop deployments post-ceasefire are underway. The US discusses the deployment of UK, French, German, Polish troops west of the Dnepr River as part of 'post-ceasefire resiliency force', Kellogg said.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, us ukraine, russia-us relations